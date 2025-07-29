Advertisement
Government gives Kiwibank green light to get $500 million capital injection from private sector

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Kiwibank to remain at least 51% government owned. Photo / Supplied

The Government has given Kiwibank’s parent company the green light to raise up to $500 million of capital to help the bank grow.

The decision comes as Kiwi Group Holdings has advised the Government there is enough interest among large New Zealand investors to proceed with a capital raise.

