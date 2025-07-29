Kiwibank to remain at least 51% government owned. Photo / Supplied

The Government has given Kiwibank’s parent company the green light to raise up to $500 million of capital to help the bank grow.

The decision comes as Kiwi Group Holdings has advised the Government there is enough interest among large New Zealand investors to proceed with a capital raise.

Kiwi Group Holdings will now start negotiating with KiwiSaver funds, investment institutions, and professional investment groups to try to have a raise completed by June 30, 2026.

Any deals will need the approval of shareholding ministers to advance.

The terms and conditions of these deals are yet to be negotiated.