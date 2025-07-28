Govt to clarify whether farm kids are safe collecting eggs and watering plants

The Government is seeking to make it clear farm kids can do light chores, like collecting eggs, without compromising safety. Photo / 123rf.com
The Government will spend two months consulting with farmers to clarify whether children are safe doing “light chores”, including collecting eggs, feeding animals and watering plants.
Workplace Relations Minister Brooke van Velden confirmed WorkSafe would conduct consultation until September on a possible change to regulations that governed health andsafety requirements for workers under 15 years of age.
The Health and Safety at Work (General Risk and Workplace Management) Regulations 2016 stated no workers under that age could be involved in the “manufacture or preparation of goods for trade or sale” or any other work likely to compromise health and safety.
The maximum punishment for breaching the regulation was a $50,000 fine.
Van Velden, citing her nationwide health and safety roadshow, said some farmers had said the law didn’t adequately recognise farms were both a workplace and their home.
“That includes making space for children to safely learn and contribute to farm life in ways that are safe and age-appropriate,” she said.
“One proposed change is to amend the General Risk Regulations to make it clear that young people can safely take part in light chores on family farms.
“We’ll be consulting with farmers and the agriculture sector on the thresholds for light chores children can do on farms, like collecting eggs, feeding small animals and watering plants, while ensuring safety is not compromised.”
She expected higher-risk activities like being near heavy machinery to remain “off-limits”.
“As children grow older, they’ll be able to undertake more complex tasks with supervision and training, such as driving a tractor.”
Van Velden expected Cabinet would make a decision in November with any changes implemented by mid-2026.
Speaking to the Herald, van Velden said she had first heard concerns from the rural sector, particularly women, that the current law was vague and complex.
“If you have farming families stopping their kids being on farm and being raised in a rural environment because of a fear of WorkSafe, then we don’t have the rules correct.”
WorkSafe would also be consulting on two new Approved Codes of Practice related to on-farm activities and the use of vehicles/machinery.
“Too many people are killed or seriously injured in quad-bike related incidents,” van Velden said.
“However, I understand there are varying practices and views on what protections will best enhance safety and reduce harm.”
