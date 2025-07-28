The Government is seeking to make it clear farm kids can do light chores, like collecting eggs, without compromising safety. Photo / 123rf.com

Govt to clarify whether farm kids are safe collecting eggs and watering plants

The Government will spend two months consulting with farmers to clarify whether children are safe doing “light chores”, including collecting eggs, feeding animals and watering plants.

Workplace Relations Minister Brooke van Velden confirmed WorkSafe would conduct consultation until September on a possible change to regulations that governed health and safety requirements for workers under 15 years of age.

The Health and Safety at Work (General Risk and Workplace Management) Regulations 2016 stated no workers under that age could be involved in the “manufacture or preparation of goods for trade or sale” or any other work likely to compromise health and safety.

The maximum punishment for breaching the regulation was a $50,000 fine.

Van Velden, citing her nationwide health and safety roadshow, said some farmers had said the law didn’t adequately recognise farms were both a workplace and their home.