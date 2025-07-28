Advertisement
Govt to clarify whether farm kids are safe collecting eggs and watering plants

Adam Pearse
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Government is seeking to make it clear farm kids can do light chores, like collecting eggs, without compromising safety. Photo / 123rf.com

The Government will spend two months consulting with farmers to clarify whether children are safe doing “light chores”, including collecting eggs, feeding animals and watering plants.

Workplace Relations Minister Brooke van Velden confirmed WorkSafe would conduct consultation until September on a possible change to regulations that governed health and

