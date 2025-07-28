Prime Minister Christopher Luxon presented the trophy to the Mainland Tactix.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon received a frosty reception at netball’s ANZ Premiership grand final on Sunday, with members of the crowd at Trusts Arena booing him.

The Mainland Tactix claimed their first title in the franchise’s 28-year history, beating the Northern Mystics, the two-time defending champions, 58-46 – and Luxon was on hand to present winning captain Erikana Pedersen with the trophy.

During the post-match presentation at the West Auckland stadium, video from the official broadcast shows Luxon being introduced by Sky Sport host Storm Purvis and a handful of spectators begin booing.

What prompted the crowd’s reaction is unclear, although the National leader has faced plenty of scrutiny this year, including the pay equity controversy.

It is not the first time the Prime Minister has been booed at a sporting event.