Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon booed at ANZ Premiership netball final

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon presented the trophy to the Mainland Tactix.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon received a frosty reception at netball’s ANZ Premiership grand final on Sunday, with members of the crowd at Trusts Arena booing him.

The Mainland Tactix claimed their first title in the franchise’s 28-year history, beating the Northern Mystics, the two-time defending champions, 58-46 – and Luxon

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save