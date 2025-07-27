Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Winston Peters immigration comments labelled ‘divisive rhetoric’, ‘cynical politicking’

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

NZ First leader Winston Peters expressed his concerns in an interview with the Herald this week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ First leader Winston Peters expressed his concerns in an interview with the Herald this week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Opposition has criticised remarks from New Zealand First leader Winston Peters regarding immigration, calling them “cynical politicking” and from a “decades-old playbook”.

In an interview with the Herald about NZ First’s immigration stance, Peters spoke of his concern with the number of migrants entering New Zealand and what he

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save