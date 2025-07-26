NZ First leader Winston Peters speaks to the Herald about his party's view on immigration. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Winston Peters is concerned with the number of migrants entering New Zealand and is observing an “alarming development” overseas where “careless immigration policies” are “transforming cities” and “changing centuries of development and social life”.
The New Zealand First leader, who refers to his party as “nationalist” while his coalitionpartners are “globalists”, believes Kiwis are increasingly worried about immigration issues.
“We intend to turn that problem into a success story, so people do understand that, when you’re coming here, there are some fundamental things you need to sign up to,” he said. “If you don’t want to sign up to it, don’t come.”
“People are concerned as to where their countries are going, and New Zealanders are no different. They are more acutely aware of the problem we’re dealing with here than the politicians are.
“They have seen the international circumstances of careless immigration policies transforming cities, changing cities, changing centuries of development and social life, and people feel at risk because of it.”
He pointed to several European countries, including England, where he said there were concerns about “people who have come there who don’t salute the flag, don’t salute the values of the country, don’t salute the people who were there before them, don’t respect the right to have your own religion”.
“These sorts of things are values that we need to stress. If you don’t subscribe to that, don’t come here.”
He believed New Zealand was experiencing similar issues.
“Some of these people are out there celebrating diversity, flying all sorts of flags. We have one flag in this country and it’s been there since 1904 ... That’s what they should be saluting. People have died for it.”
Farage, best known for his Brexit advocacy, takes a hardline approach to immigration policy. Last year, he said British culture was “under threat” and “in decline”, and proposed a freeze on non-essential migration. He warned of riots last year if migrants did not “integrate” into their communities.
While Farage has faced allegations of emboldening racism – he denies this and says Reform is “non-racist” - his party appears to be influencing the public debate in the UK about immigration.
An Ipsos poll in May found Reform had the highest level of trust on immigration policies, while Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour Party has taken a stronger line on border issues.
In a May speech, Starmer said the UK risked becoming an “island of strangers”. He later expressed regret after criticism that his comment echoed British politician Enoch Powell, who said in 1968 that the UK’s white population could find themselves “strangers in their own country”.
“Australia, Canada and New Zealand target skilled migrants, and we use our point[s] system to identify who’s going to be appropriate. We have a very managed immigration system. Most of Europe does not.”
‘Still our plan’, 32 years on
The interview with Peters was held as NZ First celebrates its 32nd birthday.
When it was formed, the party laid out 15 principles, including acknowledging that, while New Zealand would need “overseas skills and expertise”, it did not want immigration to be “an excuse for our failure to train, skill and employ our own people”.
That remained “as much a principle now as it was back then”, Peters said.
“We, like wise countries, have always believed we should be training and employing our own people first and not use immigration as an excuse not to do that. That is still our plan.”
The number of arrivals is down from a peak of roughly 235,000 in late 2023, but still above the long-term average of 119,000. However, due to the large number of departures, the net gain is below the average of nearly 28,000.
“There was a time when we were getting people from around the world putting down £10 to get here. They were coming to a job and a house and infrastructure, schooling, everything. Teachers and doctors and all sorts of people were coming here.”
Asked for NZ First’s view on the policy, Peters stressed that conditions attached to the visa required migrants to pay their medical costs.
“There’d be no cost on the New Zealand taxpayer. Why should the New Zealand taxpayer be paying for someone to come here as a worker, but also now they’ve got somebody else who is coming here to access our social welfare for free?
“The condition was they would not be required, would not access our social welfare system. That’s still our position.”
Officials’ advice, however, highlighted that, even if the parents had insurance, they could take up spots in GP clinics and emergency rooms.
Peters said it was the Government’s responsibility to fix “our GP problem”. He also suggested that, while the visa had no cap, there was a limit on how many people would meet the criteria.
In 2023, NZ First campaigned on having a cap of 1000 on the Parent Resident Visa. It’s currently 2500.
Asked if he was happy with that cap, Peters responded: “There are a number of things we’re not happy with, but we’re working on them every day and every week with the ministers who are concerned.
“We want the outcome and the finality of a policy to be accepted and hopefully across the political divide.”
So why should people vote for NZ First over National or Act when it comes to immigration policy?
“There’s only one nationalist party in this country, and you’re looking at it. The rest are globalists. They don’t deny that.
“We’re a nationalist party, and I see the success of Croatia, modern Croatia. I see the success of modern Poland. These countries are focused on their people’s national interests first and foremost because that’s what democracy is answerable to: the people, not the world, but your own people.”
Jamie Ensor is a political reporter in the NZ Herald press gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub press gallery office. In 2025, he was a finalist for Political Journalist of the Year at the Voyager Media Awards.