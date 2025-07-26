Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

Winston Peters: ‘Careless’ immigration ‘transforming cities’, Nigel Farage’s Reform ‘compelling’

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

NZ First leader Winston Peters speaks to the Herald about his party's view on immigration. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ First leader Winston Peters speaks to the Herald about his party's view on immigration. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Winston Peters is concerned with the number of migrants entering New Zealand and is observing an “alarming development” overseas where “careless immigration policies” are “transforming cities” and “changing centuries of development and social life”.

The New Zealand First leader, who refers to his party as “nationalist” while his coalition

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save