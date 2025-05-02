Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, won key victories in English local elections, challenging Labour and Conservatives.
The party seized its first regional councils and mayoral posts, indicating a shift towards multi-party politics.
Reform’s gains highlight public disillusionment with traditional parties, despite low turnout and mixed reactions.
Hard-right upstarts Reform UK have delivered a stinging blow to Britain’s two establishment parties, winning a string of victories in English local elections and snatching a parliamentary seat from Labour.
Reform, led by anti-immigrant firebrand Nigel Farage, also seized control of their first regional councils in Thursday’s vote (local time), and captured their first two mayoral posts.
The results confirmed a trend that Britain is entering an era of multi-party politics, reshaping a political landscape dominated by Labour and the Conservative Party since the start of the 20th century.
“We sank the HMS Conservative Party. They are over, they are finished,” Farage crowed to a crowd gathered in celebration in the central town of Stafford.
Reform, which has vowed to “stop the boats” of irregular migrants crossing the English Channel, is hoping Thursday’s successes will help it build its grassroots activism before the next general election – likely in 2029.
‘Change course’
Labour won the national vote that propelled it to power last July with just 33.7% of the vote, the lowest share for any party winning a general election since World War II.
At a declaration in Runcorn shortly before 6am Friday (local time), election officials said that after a recount Reform’s Sarah Pochin had won by six votes to defeat Labour candidate Karen Shore.
That was a 17% swing from Labour to Reform, after the party won the seat with 53% of the vote last year.
The result showed the party “must change course”, said Labour MP Brian Leishman.
“If we don’t improve people’s living standards then the next government will be an extreme right wing one,” he said.