“In order to drive economic growth, we need to incentivise skilled migrants to choose New Zealand. Ensuring we continue to attract the right people with the skills this country needs will deliver significant economic and social benefits for all New Zealanders,” Luxon said.

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said the Government understood a long-term visitor visa for parents was a key consideration for migrants when choosing where to build their lives.

“Whether it be welcoming a new child, additional support during health challenges or providing childcare so parents can work, there is nothing quite like having family support close by,” Stanford said.

“We are proud to deliver this coalition agreement between National and Act, which will make the New Zealand proposition more appealing and more competitive.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (left) and Immigration Minister Erica Stanford made the announcement on Sunday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Act’s immigration spokeswoman Dr Parmjeet Parmar welcomed the visa, though noted it was slightly different to what her party had proposed during the 2023 election campaign.

“Act’s 2023 proposal differed slightly in that it would have included an annual fee to fund healthcare costs through a public health fund,” she said.

“The Parent Boost Visa’s alternative, a requirement for comprehensive private health insurance, serves a similar purpose in protecting New Zealand taxpayers.”

According to the Government, to be eligible for a Parent Boost visa, applicants must:

have an eligible sponsor who is a New Zealand citizen or resident

meet acceptable standard of health requirements

demonstrate they have at least one year of health insurance coverage which provides for emergency medical cover (of at least up to $250,000), repatriation, return of remains and cancer treatment (of at least $100,000) and to maintain this insurance for the entire duration they are in New Zealand

meet character requirements and be a bona fide / genuine visitor

while offshore during the third year of the multiple-entry visitor visa, complete a new medical assessment and demonstrate they have maintained their insurance

One of the following income requirements must also be met:

The sponsor must earn the median wage to sponsor one parent, joint sponsors must earn 1.5x the median wage, or;

The parent/s have an ongoing income aligning with the single rate of New Zealand Superannuation for a single parent and the couple rate for a couple, or;

The parent/s have available funds of $160,000 for a single parent and $250,000 for a couple to support themselves for the duration of their visa.

The sponsors must remain living in New Zealand while the visa holder is here and are liable for any costs incurred in relation to the visa holder during this period, the Government said.

The applicants will be able to renew their visa once, allowing for a maximum length of visit to be 10 years. They will need to spend three months outside of New Zealand prior to getting their second visa.

Currently, Immigration New Zealand’s Parent and Grandparent Visitor Visa allows for stays of up to six months at a time, with a maximum of 18 months across three years. The separate Parent Resident Visa allows parents to come to New Zealand indefinitely, but they must be invited to apply after submitting an expression of interest.

Jamie Ensor is a political reporter in the NZ Herald press gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub press gallery office. In 2025, he was a finalist for Political Journalist of the Year at the Voyager Media Awards.