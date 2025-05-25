Upston welcomed the sanctions as a “sensible move” while Act leader David Seymour lauded the money management sanction as an Act policy since 2017.

“If you don’t like the sound of having your benefit payments managed, then you’ll need to put the work in. Apply for jobs, show up for interviews, attend employment expos,” he said.

Earlier this month, RNZ reported Ministry of Social Development couldn’t say whether increasing benefit sanctions led to more people going into work.

The coalition Government had put a greater emphasis on benefit sanctions since coming to power amid its target to reduce benefit numbers.

Reducing the number of people on the Jobseeker benefit by 50,000 to 140,000 by 2030 was one of the Government’s public sector targets.

As of December, the number of Jobseeker beneficiaries had increased to 213,300 with the overall target considered at risk.

Upston, speaking to the Herald last week, accepted the trajectory was “pretty grim” but argued the efficacy of sanctions was hard to quantify given the number of touchpoints beneficiaries had with the system.

“In terms of hard evidence about sanctions only leading to that person exiting a benefit and into work, yeah, it will be difficult to do that.”

Upston said she had been pleased by the 98% of beneficiaries who were complying with their obligations and said the almost 4000 who weren’t immediately fulfilling them was a lower total than she expected.

“I’m very sympathetic for people at the moment who are looking for work, it is tough out there, but I want to ensure that when the economy is growing stronger, those who are on the Jobseeker benefit have taken the steps they need to, so they are better positioned to get a job when they’re available.”

