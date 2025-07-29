Advertisement
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is worried: here’s how you can tell - Audrey Young

Audrey Young
By
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon with Finance Minister and deputy National leader Nicola Willis. There are signs Luxon is worried about his struggle to convince voters his Government is on the right path. Photo /Mark Mitchell

If the Prime Minister being booed at the netball championship on Sunday is worrying him, he is doing a good job of hiding it. But there are other signs he is worried his Government is struggling to get its messages through.

Christopher has changed his media routine. He is a now beginning to front up on Sundays with a minister or group of ministers for an announcement.

