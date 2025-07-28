The cost of providing contactless payments will fall on merchants. Photo / Andrey Mikhaylov

Government to ban card payment surcharges, businesses to pick up the tab

The Government is planning to ban merchants from adding surcharges to most in-store card payments.

The change will save shoppers, but cost merchants, who will need to absorb the cost of offering contactless payments or pass it onto customers by hiking prices.

The change is expected to be made by May next year.

It will apply to payments made in-store using Eftpos, Visa and Mastercard but won’t apply to purchases made online or with foreign-issued cards, prepaid gift or travel cards, and cards issued by networks like American Express or UnionPay.

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Scott Simpson said: “Surcharges are a hassle and an unwelcome surprise when shoppers get to the till.