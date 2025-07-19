Advertisement
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says $6 billion of Government-funded infrastructure projects to start before end of year

NZ Herald
Bishop as Infrastructure Minister cited data from the Infrastructure Commission that suggested the projects would create about 27,000 jobs. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hospital and roading upgrades form the bulk of infrastructure projects the Government intends to start before Christmas.

The launch time for the projects - worth about $6 billion in total - was announced this morning by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and ministers Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop.

The projects include:

