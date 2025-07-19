Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says $6 billion of Government-funded infrastructure projects to start before end of year
Bishop as Infrastructure Minister cited data from the Infrastructure Commission that suggested the projects would create about 27,000 jobs. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Hospital and roading upgrades form the bulk of infrastructure projects the Government intends to start before Christmas.
The launch time for the projects - worth about $6 billion in total - was announced this morning by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and ministers Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop.
The projects include:
- Hutt Valley Te Whare Ahuru Acute Mental Health Unit, Wellington
- Kidz First and McIndoe Building Recladding, Middlemore Hospital, Auckland
- Linear Accelerators Replacement, Auckland City Hospital, Auckland
- Dunedin Hospital Sterile Services Unit, Dunedin
- Plant Health & Environment Capability Laboratory, Auckland
- Papakura District Court Interim Courthouse, Auckland
- Waihoehoe Road Upgrade, Auckland
- SH22 (Drury) Corridor Upgrade – interim works, Auckland
- SH29 Tauriko – Omanawa Bridge – Bay of Plenty
- SH1 Ōtaki to north of Levin, Horowhenua
- SH2 Melling Interchange, Wellington
- SH76 Brougham Street, Canterbury
- Rolleston Access Improvements – Package 1, Canterbury
- Parliamentary Library – south building and underground carpark seismic strengthening & rebuild, Wellington
- School property projects across the country including roll growth classrooms, upgrades and redevelopments & learning support satellite classrooms, administration blocks and gymnasiums.
It’s understood several significant projects included in the $6b valuation have not been made public for commercial reasons.