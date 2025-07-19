Bishop as Infrastructure Minister cited data from the Infrastructure Commission that suggested the projects would create about 27,000 jobs. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says $6 billion of Government-funded infrastructure projects to start before end of year

Hospital and roading upgrades form the bulk of infrastructure projects the Government intends to start before Christmas.

The launch time for the projects - worth about $6 billion in total - was announced this morning by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and ministers Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop.

The projects include:

Hutt Valley Te Whare Ahuru Acute Mental Health Unit, Wellington

Kidz First and McIndoe Building Recladding, Middlemore Hospital, Auckland

Linear Accelerators Replacement, Auckland City Hospital, Auckland

Dunedin Hospital Sterile Services Unit, Dunedin

Plant Health & Environment Capability Laboratory, Auckland

Papakura District Court Interim Courthouse, Auckland

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade, Auckland

SH22 (Drury) Corridor Upgrade – interim works, Auckland

SH29 Tauriko – Omanawa Bridge – Bay of Plenty

SH1 Ōtaki to north of Levin, Horowhenua

SH2 Melling Interchange, Wellington

SH76 Brougham Street, Canterbury

Rolleston Access Improvements – Package 1, Canterbury

Parliamentary Library – south building and underground carpark seismic strengthening & rebuild, Wellington

School property projects across the country including roll growth classrooms, upgrades and redevelopments & learning support satellite classrooms, administration blocks and gymnasiums.

It’s understood several significant projects included in the $6b valuation have not been made public for commercial reasons.