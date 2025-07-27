Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Government making thousands more building products available in New Zealand

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (left) and Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government is increasing the number of building products available in New Zealand, including plasterboard, cladding systems, external doors, and windows.

Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk says thousands of overseas building products have been given the green light for construction.

“[This ends] costly monopolies on a small number of products that are currently used in New Zealand.

“It is 50% more expensive to build a standalone home in New Zealand than in Australia. That is frankly outrageous.”

He made the announcement with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Auckland this afternoon.