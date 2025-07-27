Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Government making thousands more building products available in New Zealand

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (left) and Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (left) and Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government is increasing the number of building products available in New Zealand, including plasterboard, cladding systems, external doors, and windows.

Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk says thousands of overseas building products have been given the green light for construction.

“[This ends] costly monopolies on a small

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save