Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is expected to use his post-Cabinet press conference this afternoon to mark one year since the introduction of his Government’s tax changes.

Today’s press conference will be live-streamed at the top of this article from about 4pm.

Tax relief was a major part of National’s 2023 election campaign amid flaring inflation and a cost-of-living crisis.

The party campaigned on a series of policies aimed at helping the “squeezed middle”, including adjusting tax rates, increasing tax credits and FamilyBoost. These policies came into effect in July last year.

Today’s press conference is expected to be centred around the policies.