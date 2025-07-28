Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is expected to use his post-Cabinet press conference this afternoon to mark one year since the introduction of his Government’s tax changes.
Today’s press conference will be live-streamed at the top of this article from about 4pm.
Tax relief was a major part ofNational’s 2023 election campaign amid flaring inflation and a cost-of-living crisis.
The party campaigned on a series of policies aimed at helping the “squeezed middle”, including adjusting tax rates, increasing tax credits and FamilyBoost. These policies came into effect in July last year.
Today’s press conference is expected to be centred around the policies.
Meanwhile, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced today she would review safety rules for scaffolding, saying she had received many complaints from the construction industry that current regulations were too complex and expensive.
Van Velden was light on the details of what specifically would be reviewed, but said officials would consult on proposed new rules that would give people a selection of safety options depending on how dangerous the job was.
“If it’s not very risky, they will not need to use expensive scaffolding.