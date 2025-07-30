Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has reiterated that NZ’s position on a Palestinian state remains the same; "It’s a ‘when, not if’ conversation". hoto / Mark Mitchell

New Zealand joins countries in statement on recognition of Palestine

By Craig McCulloch of RNZ

New Zealand has signed a fresh joint statement with 14 other countries expressing a willingness to recognise the State of Palestine as a necessary step towards a two-state solution.

It comes after the United Kingdom announced an intention to recognise a Palestinian state before the United Nations General Assembly in September unless Israel agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a separate declaration, foreign ministers from nations including Australia, Canada, France, Ireland and Spain stressed their “unwavering commitment” to the vision of two democratic states – Israel and Palestine – living side by side in peace within secure and recognised borders.

They invited others to join them in that call for a Palestinian state – while also urging countries who had not done so to normalise relations with Israel.