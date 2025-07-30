New Zealand has signed a fresh joint statement with 14 other countries expressing a willingness to recognise the State of Palestine as a necessary step towards a two-state solution.
It comes after the United Kingdom announced an intention to recognise aPalestinian state before the United Nations General Assembly in September unless Israel agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza.
In a separate declaration, foreign ministers from nations including Australia, Canada, France, Ireland and Spain stressed their “unwavering commitment” to the vision of two democratic states – Israel and Palestine – living side by side in peace within secure and recognised borders.
They invited others to join them in that call for a Palestinian state – while also urging countries who had not done so to normalise relations with Israel.
In line with previous statements, the ministers condemned the “heinous and antisemitic terrorist attack” of October 7, 2023 and repeated calls for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and unhindered humanitarian access to the region.