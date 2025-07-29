“The shift in the British Government’s position at this time, following the French move and internal political pressures, constitutes a reward for Hamas and harms efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of hostages.”

However, Starmer’s announcement was welcomed by the Government of France after President Emmanuel Macron confirmed last week that France would also recognise Palestine.

In an address to the nation, Starmer said: “I’ve always said that we will recognise a Palestinian state as a contribution to a proper peace process at the moment of maximum impact for the two-state solution. With that solution now under threat, this is the moment to act.”

Starmer said the Israeli Government must:

Agree to a ceasefire

Allow the UN to restart the supply of aid – 500 trucks a day

Make clear there will be no annexations in the West Bank

Commit to a long-term sustainable peace based on the two-state solution

The Prime Minister added: “Meanwhile, our message to the terrorists of Hamas is unchanged and unequivocal. They must immediately release all of the hostages, sign up to a ceasefire, disarm and accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza.”

Speaking at a United Nations summit on the two-state solution in New York, David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, said the Government had “the hand of history on our shoulders”.

Lammy said: “There is no better vision for the future of the region than two states. Israelis living within secure borders, recognised and at peace with their neighbours, free from the threat of terrorism, and Palestinians living in their own state in dignity and security, free of occupation.

“The decades-long conflict between Israelis and Palestinians cannot be managed or contained. It must now be resolved. Britain is ready to play its full and historic part.”

Starmer faced criticism from both left-wing figures who said his announcement did not go far enough and political opponents to his right who warned it would “reward” Hamas.

Jeremy Corbyn, Starmer’s predecessor and the co-founder of a new hard-left party, said: “Palestinian statehood is not a bargaining chip. It is not a threat. It is an inalienable right of the Palestinian people.

“Our demands on this shameful Government remain the same: end all arms sales to Israel, impose widespread sanctions, and stop the genocide, now.”

His sentiments were shared by Sir Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, who demanded “far greater action” to stop the worsening humanitarian situation.

Reform UK warned that Starmer’s decision had been made at the “wrong time” and would play into the hands of Hamas.

A Reform spokesman said: “Recognising Palestine as a state does little more than reward Hamas for their actions on October 7.

“This decision is being made at the wrong time and is a knee-jerk reaction by Keir Starmer to appease the hard left forces inside and outside of his party.”