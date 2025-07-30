FBI director Kash Patel visits Beehive

Finance Minister Nicola Willis, speaking to Newstalk ZB, confirmed Patel had visited but said she didn’t know why.
She claimed the only reason she knew of his presence was a “bunch of handsome men in suits” on the seventh floor of the Beehive, where she and Peters have offices.
Willis refrained from saying anything more, admitting she had probably been “overly open”.
According to flight records, Patel travelled from Honolulu in Hawaii, then to Sydney, before touching down in Wellington.
Patel, who became director in February, is a former defence department chief of staff and ex-federal prosecutor.
He is widely described as a staunch Trump supporter, having served as Trump’s deputy assistant on the National Security Council during his first term as president.
In November after nominating Patel, Trump described him as a “brilliant lawyer, investigator, and ‘America First’ fighter”.
In his statement, Trump pledged the FBI would “end the growing crime epidemic in America, dismantle the migrant criminal gangs, and stop the evil scourge of human and drug trafficking across the Border”.
