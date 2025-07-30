FBI director Kash Patel visits Beehive

It's understood FBI director Kash Patel has made a visit to the Beehive today. Photo / Getty Images

FBI director Kash Patel is in New Zealand and has made a visit to the Beehive.

Patel, a former adviser to United States President Donald Trump, was seen by the Herald in the basement this afternoon.

It’s understood Patel has left the Parliament precinct. It’s unclear who he may have met during his visit, which hadn’t been announced beforehand.

The Herald has approached Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy said, “we have many official visits to New Zealand and we comment on these at the appropriate moment and when we are in a position to do so.”