Waikato med school business case beats Auckland and Otago – but only just

Thomas Coughlan
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

New funding for Waikato medical school, RSA seeking judicial review in the High Court and the TAB may have to pay for the rehoming of greyhounds.

The new University of Waikato medical school was the best option for increasing the number of doctors in New Zealand, beating the other two options considered by the Government – but only by a whisker.

Parties on the other side of the debate, such as the University of Auckland

