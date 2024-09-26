Question Time treasure

Carmel Sepuloni, left and Spankie Jackzon on Celebrity Treasure Island. Photo / TVNZ

Labour’s deputy leader Carmel Sepuloni has been running the shop while Chris Hipkins visits Britain. Perhaps she is reflecting a new confidence after her participation in Celebrity Treasure Island (airing on TV2 Monday to Wednesday), but, after last week’s glitch when she didn’t know Labour’s position on the gang insignia bill, she had a strong week. She had a cracking set of questions to put to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon yesterday – the sort of questions that are almost impossible for her opponent to answer but make a strong political statement.

Sepuloni’s questions to Luxon included these: “Who is correct: Nicola Willis, who said on 1 July that an announcement about replacement ferries can be expected within the quarter and then, on Monday, by the end of this year; himself, who yesterday morning said by the end of the year, early next year; Matt Doocey, who said in August that an announcement was imminent; or Paul Goldsmith, who can’t even commit to a decision this year?”

“Who does he agree with: Christopher Luxon, who said he’d march in the street to end modern slavery; or Brooke van Velden, who has ceased all work to end such practices in New Zealand because that is just not a priority for her?”

“Who does he agree with: Andrew Bayly, who endorsed the Grocery Commissioner’s proposal to regulate the supermarket duopoly; or David Seymour, who called the same proposal outlandish?”

Luxon’s House performance has improved markedly this year but, faced with a question line like that, he had nowhere to go. Frustration with each question grew and eventually he snapped: “What a petty line of questions from the deputy leader of the Labour Party today.”

New twist in ‘liar’ complaint

As discussed in last week’s Politics Briefing, Te Pāti Māori MP Tākuta Ferris has been referred to the Privileges Committee for comments he made in the House.

NZ First whip Jamie Arbuckle complained. The sin was not so much in claiming that fellow MPs in Parliament were liars but, when asked by the Speaker if he had made the comments, in denying he had said it. In another twist, NZ First’s Shane Jones claims that the comments were directed to him and Winston Peters, although Ferris didn’t name anyone in his speech.

Ferris is a first-term MP and doesn’t appear to be the type of character who will accept a censure and seek the House’s forgiveness for not following its hallowed rules. He is more likely to follow Peters’ own example from 2008. When Peters faced a censure motion from the Privileges Committee and a recommendation to apologise to the House over non-disclosure of Owen Glenn’s $100,000 donation, he ignored it.

Quote unquote

“I call again for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the return of the sausages” – there are no words for this blunder by new British PM Keir Starmer during his speech at the Labour conference in Liverpool.

Micro quiz

Tākuta Ferris is the MP for Te Tai Tonga, one of six Māori electorate seats held by Te Pāti Māori. Which Māori seat does it not hold? (Answer below.)

Brickbat

Shane Jones was caught talking with his mouth full in the House yesterday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Goes to Shane Jones for a gob-stopping moment in the House yesterday. He called a point of order having just stuffed his mouth with lollies from the supply box being passed around the Government benches. Quick as a flash, Speaker Gerry Brownlee asked: “Have you swallowed yet?”

Bouquet

Kiwi pilot Phillip Mehrtens, left, after his release. Photo / AFP

Goes to the Foreign Affairs officials who worked tirelessly for 19 months in a bid to get New Zealand pilot and hostage Phillip Mehrtens released by West Papuan rebels. He was freed last weekend.

Quiz answer: Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, held by Labour’s Cushla Tangaere-Manuel.

