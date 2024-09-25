The managing director of one of New Zealand’s largest logistics firms has warned that replacing the Interislander ferries with non-rail-enabled ships could mean longer, more expensive freight travel throughout New Zealand, putting further pressure on our pothole-riddled roads.
Mainfreight managing director Don Braid told the Herald that his business had invested heavily in connecting its logistics hubs around the country to the rail network. It means that a container can be put on a rail wagon at Mainfreight’s Penrose site in Auckland and seamlessly travel to another rail-connected site in Christchurch, thanks to the rail-enabled Arahura ferry, which currently sails the Cook Strait.
The Aratere is due to be replaced by the end of the decade, along with the other two Interislander ferries. Labour had planned to replace them with two new rail-enabled ferries, but the new Government effectively axed that project by declining Interislander owner KiwiRail a funding injection when costs hit $3 billion.
The Government is currently mulling how it plans to replace the ferries, with a decision promised before the end of the year. Whether the ferries will or will not be rail-enabled is controversial. The rail component of iRex, rather than the new ferries themselves, was blamed for iRex’s astonishing cost increases because the rail components of the new ferries needed large amounts of resilient portside infrastructure built.
But Braid is among rail’s many defenders. KiwiRail itself warned that without rail on the new ferries, New Zealand’s single rail network “would be broken in two... with a separate network in the North and South Islands”, which could have a serious impact on rail’s viability in the south.