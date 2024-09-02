Rail has also been cut from $1.3b in the last plan to $1b in this one.

Auckland is a big winner, getting about a quarter of the funding at $8.4b. A lot of that will go towards starting work on three of the four Rons promised in the city – although none will be completed in the next three years of this plan.

State Highway 1 from Warkworth to Wellsford will have property purchased for the new road as well as design and consenting completed in the next three years, but the actual construction will begin in a later plan.

Work on the SH16 northwest alternative will mainly fall in a future NLTP. Improvements along the Mill Rd corridor will be progressed in the next three years, but road construction will begin substantially only later. The East-West Link will have “project development and property purchase” underway in the current plan.

Auckland will also get $3.7b in public transport funding – about half the national total – to go towards building new infrastructure and subsidising public transport fares. Funding looks to be tight. The plan promises work will begin on the SH16 Northwest Rapid Transport corridor between Brigham Creek and the city centre. The Government’s other big public transport project in Auckland, the Eastern Busway stage 4, has a question mark hovering over it, with the programme saying further progress on the project will be “subject to funding availability”.

The plan is put together by NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) based on the direction set out by Transport Minister Simeon Brown in his Government Policy Statement on Land Transport.

Brown said the plan made good on his party’s election promise, with the Rons to be delivered in three “waves”.

The programme funds several Roads of National Significance. Photo / NZME

“New Zealanders rejected the previous Government’s transport policies which resulted in non-delivery, phantom projects, slower speed limits, and an infestation of speed bumps.

“The Government is turning this around with record investment in transport projects that reduce travel times, improve public transport options, and build and maintain our roading network to the safe and reliable standard Kiwis expect,” he said.

He trumpeted the plan as a “record” investment in transport, which it is, increasing on the last plan by 35%. Even factoring in inflation, the plan spends about $5b more than the last NLTP.

But the additional investment comes at a heavy cost. Money earned from fuel taxes has fallen by $1b between the last NLTP and this one, while money earned in road-user charges has increased by just $700m. Vehicle registration fees help to bridge the gap, raising $600m more than in the last Budget.

Nevertheless, factoring in significant inflation, the transport system barely washes its own face, and the record investment is mainly helped by a $3.1b loan from the Crown to NZTA and a $3.1 grant – both paid for by central government borrowing.

Brown said last week that he is accelerating work to put the transport system on a more sustainable financial footing. NZTA’s figures suggest that work cannot come soon enough.

The minister defended the decision to halve the walking and cycling budget, saying the Government needed to move away from “nice to haves” and get back to basics.

The Green Party’s transport spokeswoman, Julie Anne Genter, described the move as “terrible”.

“It’s right at a time when we’re biking more than ever. It definitely means we won’t see more kids walking and cycling to schools,” she said, noting that it came as the Government was making it easier for councils to lift speed limits around schools.

She also raised concerns about the extent to which local roads – which are funded jointly by councils and the central Government – were being maintained and invested in.

Genter said the programme “only deepens our dependence on fossil fuels while kicking climate action down the road”.

The Government has slightly changed the way road maintenance is funded, making comparisons with previous years difficult.

It has created a new $5.5b pothole prevention fund for local roads and state highways while spending $4.6b on maintenance and operations for both state highways and local roads. The last Government’s plan spent $7.2b on operations and maintenance across both local roads and state highways.

The next big challenge is whether this funding is enough for councils to continue delivering infrastructure investment. NZTA chief executive Nicole Rosie said councils and others had put in $29.7b worth of bids for co-funding, but Waka Kotahi only had income worth $23.6b to distribute.

“We only have a limited pool of funding available,” she said.

Another challenge is whether the Rons can be delivered on budget. Leaked figures published by the Herald suggested they could cost $24b more than National had estimated during the election campaign.

The Government wants to have as many as possible delivered using public-private partnerships (PPPs), although it remains to be seen whether there is sufficient appetite from the sector to deliver the roads at a cost the Government would find acceptable.

Thomas Coughlan is deputy political editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the press gallery since 2018.















