Transport Minister Simeon Brown is set to unveil the Government’s national transport plan for the next three years.

The 2024-2027 National Land Transport Programme sets out how NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) will spend its funding to improve or maintain the country’s transport network.

Brown is making the announcement at a 3.30pm press conference, which will be livestreamed at the top of this story.

The programme will reflect the Government’s land transport policy statement, released earlier this year.

Money for these investments comes from the National Land Transport Fund – a pool of transport funding drawn mainly from fuel taxes and Road User Charges (RUCs).

STORY CONTINUES AFTER LIVE BLOG

Load more

STORY CONTINUES

The Government’s policy statement, released in June, includes the Government’s priorities for investment, including a pledge to crackdown on drunk and drugged drivers with a target to perform 3.3 million roadside alcohol tests, and 50,000 roadside drug tests, per year.

Legislation to enable roadside drug testing is currently before a Parliamentary select committee.

The Government has also reintroduced the Roads of National Significance programme, which was started under the previous National Government in 2009.

A Roads of Regional Significance programme was also released earlier this year. Similar to Roads of National Significance, this scheme focuses on roads important to the regions.

The Government’s draft policy statement confirmed 17 roads of national significance, and 11 of regional significance were on the slate.

Brown has also implied fuel taxes could be gone sooner than we think. The Herald reported last week the 75 cents in tax per litre of fuel could end “as soon as” 2027 for all light vehicles.

However drivers should not expect a tax cut, as fuel taxes are set to be replaced with RUCs, meaning most drivers would still be paying tax as near the same rate – which is currently expected to increase 12c a litre in 2027.

Speed limits have also been a focus of the coalition Government. Reversing the previous Labour Government’s speed limit reductions were part of National’s coalition agreement with Act and part of the Government’s 100-day plan.

National accused Labour of ignoring the economic impacts of lowering speeds, saying its approach to speed limit reductions did not make sense.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Brown announced a proposal to raise the speed limit along a 25km stretch of highway between Ōrewa and Warkworth to 110km/h.

Brown told a press conference in Warkworth the increased limit would help “unlock economic growth and productivity by moving people and freight quickly and safely between regions”.