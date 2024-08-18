Brown said the plan “lifted the alcohol breath testing target from 3 million tests to 3.3 million tests per year and introduces a new target for at least 65% of alcohol breath tests to be undertaken during the most high and extreme alcohol risk times”.
He said New Zealand’s record with breath tests had been “inconsistent”.
“Over the past 10 years, there are only two in which police have conducted 3 million tests. Some years have delivered less than half of that number,” Brown said.
“We know that breath tests have a clear deterrent effect on people who risk drinking and then driving, and we are determined to see more breath tests undertaken so Kiwis are safer on our roads,” he said.
The legislation will allow oral fluid testing for roadside screening purposes, followed by a more sophisticated test for people whose screening returns a positive result.
The bill as it stands will mean that a driver who returns two positive results at the roadside will be immediately prohibited from driving for 12 hours.
A driver who returns a positive screening result will have an oral fluid sample sent for evidential laboratory testing. If that test confirms the presence of a drug at a level that indicates it was used recently, the driver would be issued with an infringement free and demerit points.
Drivers who refuse to take a screening test would be issued with an infringement fee, demerit points, and be prohibited from driving for 12 hours.
“Alcohol and drugs are the number one contributing factor in fatal road crashes in New Zealand. Over 2019-2022, crashes involving drug drivers claimed the lives of an average of 105 people each year and represented around 30% of all road deaths,” Brown said.
Brown also announced $72m in funding, to be allocated over three years, to be used as an “incentive payment” to entice police to hit speed, alcohol, and drug enforcement targets. The funding would be released to police once they hit their enforcement targets.
The seven road policing operational priorities in the plan are:
Impairment, including alcohol, drugs and fatigue.
Exceeding the speed limit.
Seatbelts and child restraints.
Distraction, particularly mobile phone use.
High-risk drivers
Commercial vehicles
Other prevention and enforcement activities
Thomas Coughlan is deputy political editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the Press Gallery since 2018.