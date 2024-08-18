“We know that breath tests have a clear deterrent effect on people who risk drinking and then driving, and we are determined to see more breath tests undertaken so Kiwis are safer on our roads,” he said.

Brown also announced $20m to deliver a new roadside drug testing regime. The Government recently introducing legislation to allow police to more easily test drivers for drug use, building on legislation passed under the last Government, which technically allowed roadside drug testing but set such a high threshold for the tests that a regime was never rolled out. Brown said the funding would help police hit a target of 50,000 oral fluid tests per year once the roadside drug testing regime is rolled out.

The legislation is at select committee with submissions due to close before the end of the month.

The legislation will allow oral fluid testing for roadside screening purposes, followed by a more sophisticated test for people whose screening returns a positive result.

The bill as it stands will mean that a driver who returns two positive results at the roadside will be immediately prohibited from driving for 12 hours.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown announces crackdown on drugged and drunk drivers at his electorate office in Pakuranga. Photo / Alex Burton

A driver who returns a positive screening result will have an oral fluid sample sent for evidential laboratory testing. If that test confirms the presence of a drug at a level that indicates it was used recently, the driver would be issued with an infringement free and demerit points.

Drivers who refuse to take a screening test would be issued with an infringement fee, demerit points, and be prohibited from driving for 12 hours.

“Alcohol and drugs are the number one contributing factor in fatal road crashes in New Zealand. Over 2019-2022, crashes involving drug drivers claimed the lives of an average of 105 people each year and represented around 30% of all road deaths,” Brown said.

Brown also announced $72m in funding, to be allocated over three years, to be used as an “incentive payment” to entice police to hit speed, alcohol, and drug enforcement targets. The funding would be released to police once they hit their enforcement targets.

The seven road policing operational priorities in the plan are:

Impairment, including alcohol, drugs and fatigue.

Exceeding the speed limit.

Seatbelts and child restraints.

Distraction, particularly mobile phone use.

High-risk drivers

Commercial vehicles

Other prevention and enforcement activities

