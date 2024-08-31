The faster speed limits would stretch along the Northern Gateway Toll Road opened in 2009, and the Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway opened in 2023, north of Auckland.

The only exception would be the tunnel at Johnstons Hill where the speed limit would remain at 80km/h.

Brown said the two sections of SH1 had been built to high safety standards and no one had died in a crash along them since they opened.

Members of the public will be able to give feedback on the proposed new speed limits during a four-week consultation period from September 3 to October 1.

The National Party earlier campaigned for the 2023 Election on the promise it would raise speed limits on what it calls Roads of National Significance.

“Delivering 110km/h speed limits on Roads of National Significance where it’s safe to do so is another part of our Government’s Accelerate NZ plan to grow the economy, reduce travel times and increase productivity on our transport network,” Brown said today.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown with Mayor of Auckland Wayne Brown in May. Photo / Alex Burton

National had also railed against what it called the previous Labour Government’s blanket speed limit reductions and promised to crack down on excessive use of road cones and temporary traffic management.

The Pūhoi to Warkworth section of motorway opened in June 2023 at an estimated $877.5 million after suffering a series of delays blamed on restrictions during the Covid pandemic.

Built as a Public Private Partnership it was financed, designed and constructed by the the Northern Express Group. The group is contracted to maintain the road for the next 24 years.

In a June press release one year after its opening, the NZ Transport Agency said the “motorway has changed the way people move around the north Auckland network”.

The agency said close to 20,000 vehicles travelled to and from Auckland and the country’s north every day with motorists saving up to 20 minutes on a return journey through the new Pūhoi to Warkworth section.



