Transport Minister Simeon Brown told a press conference in Warkworth today the increased limit would help “unlock economic growth and productivity by moving people and freight quickly and safely between regions”.
“We know how critical these connections are for motorists and freight operators, and we’re committed to ensuring that state highways enable people get to where they want to go, quickly and safely,” he said in speech notes.
The National Party earlier campaigned for the 2023 Election on the promise it would raise speed limits on what it calls Roads of National Significance.
“Delivering 110km/h speed limits on Roads of National Significance where it’s safe to do so is another part of our Government’s Accelerate NZ plan to grow the economy, reduce travel times and increase productivity on our transport network,” Brown said today.
National had also railed against what it called the previous Labour Government’s blanket speed limit reductions and promised to crack down on excessive use of road cones and temporary traffic management.
The Pūhoi to Warkworth section of motorway opened in June 2023 at an estimated $877.5 million after suffering a series of delays blamed on restrictions during the Covid pandemic.
Built as a Public Private Partnership it was financed, designed and constructed by the the Northern Express Group. The group is contracted to maintain the road for the next 24 years.
In a June press release one year after its opening, the NZ Transport Agency said the “motorway has changed the way people move around the north Auckland network”.
The agency said close to 20,000 vehicles travelled to and from Auckland and the country’s north every day with motorists saving up to 20 minutes on a return journey through the new Pūhoi to Warkworth section.