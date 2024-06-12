Speed limit reductions to be reversed; Govt seeking feedback on 120km/h limits

Transport Minister Simeon Brown. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The coalition Government is reversing the speed limit reductions implemented over the past four years under the previous Government, calling them “depressing” and “based on nanny state ideology”.

The reversals will be made by July 1 and require speed limits that have been reduced since January 1, 2020 to be reversed on local streets, arterial roads, and state highways.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown said the coalition Government’s draft speed limit rule would require variable speed limits outside schools during pick up and drop off times.

Local streets outside schools would have a a 30km/h variable speed limit during school travel times and rural roads outside schools would be required to have variable speed limits of 60km/h or less.

New and existing “roads of national significance” would have a 110km/h speed limit if they had been built to a high safety standard.

Brown said the Government was seeking feedback from the public on potential 120km/h speed limits on “roads of national significance” able to safely accommodate that speed.

Regulation Minister David Seymour said the previous Government’s “scattergun restrictions based on nanny state ideology, not evidence, are depressing”.

“Blanket restrictions forced on communities from Wellington didn’t just make it harder for people to get where they wanted quickly and safely, they drained the joy from life as people were forced to follow rules they knew made no sense.”

He claimed people ignored rules that didn’t make sense and “once the habit forms, they ignore rules that do make sense”.

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.



