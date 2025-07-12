Advertisement
Former National Party president Sue Wood on Muldoon, the 1984 snap election and her new memoir

Joanna Wane
By
Senior Feature Writer Lifestyle Premium·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read

Former National Party president Sue Wood at her home on Waiheke Island. Photo / Michael Craig

In her first in-depth interview since the dramatic events of 1984 when a drunken prime minister called a snap election, former National Party president Sue Wood is ready to talk.

The words will be engraved on her tombstone. “I was there,” Sue Wood says, with a rueful smile. “Brackets

Save

