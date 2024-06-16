Subscribe
Schnapps judgement: Revisiting the ‘84 election that changed NZ forever

7 minutes to read
By Mike Munro

Forty years ago, an inebriated prime minister announced what became known as the “schnapps election”. No one could have guessed that the result would lead to an economic revolution.

Robert Muldoon’s volatile political career had

