Pay equity: Former National MP Marilyn Waring assembles ‘people’s select committee’

Former National MP Marilyn Waring has assembled a line-up of former MPs to form their own “people’s select committee” to hear “the evidence Parliament should have heard” on the recent pay equity changes.
Panel members will include former Labour MPs Nanaia Mahuta and Lianne Dalziel, former National MPs Jackie Blue, Jo Hayes and Belinda Vernon, and former Green MP Sue Bradford.
Without warning, Act minister Brooke van Velden announced reforms of a 2020 law establishing a regime to allow people in sectors with a large female workforce to argue that they were underpaid relative to similar work done in sectors dominated by men.
The changes, passed under urgency, prompted protesters to gather outside parliament in the following days holding signs reading “we need equal pay” and “fight like a girl”.
Waring said the unofficial but rigorous committee would investigate evidence through public submissions, official information requests and Parliament’s library instead of “high flying cliches.”
The committee would accept submissions until the end of July and produce a report by the end of the year.
“We have definitely friends inside Parliament who will lodge questions for us if we can’t get the information any other way. We are a group of rigorous researchers,” Waring said.
“I think the thing that affects me most as a former member of Parliament and as a policy researcher is watching the House make changes to legislation on something that significant ... and there not [being] evidence before the House on which to make those changes.”
In announcing the changes, van Velden said it was clear the current act was not working as intended while amendments made by the previous Labour Government had “created issues”.
“Claims have been able to progress without strong evidence of undervaluation and there have been very broad claims where it is difficult to tell whether differences in pay are due to sex-based discrimination or other factors.”
She said the “new and improved” system would “provide greater confidence that genuine pay equity issues will be correctly identified and addressed.”
A key question surrounding the changes and bubbling away in the minds of analysts in the lead up to Budget 2025 was how much money the Government would save through its tightening-up of the pay equity scheme and changes to how the Government approached the funded sector.
On Thursday, Budget 2025 revealed $12.8b previously set aside over the forecast period had been returned.
“Significant Budget savings have resulted from fixing Labour’s flawed pay-equity regime and removing an assumption that the Government would fully fund potential settlements involving non-Government employers,” Finance Minister Nicola Willis said in a statement.
Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.