He said the figure the Government would save thanks to the new regime, which was passed through all stages in two days of urgency last week, would be “revealed in the Budget”.

Luxon said that arguments made against the reforms were “disingenuous” and that there was some “scaremongering going on”.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis will speak on Tuesday morning. Photo / Marty Melville.

The Government has accused its opponents of conflating pay equity with equal pay, pay equity being that people in female-dominated sectors should be paid the same as people doing similar work in male-dominated sectors.

Equal pay is the simpler concept that men and women doing the same job should be paid the same.

He also accused the unions of using pay equity as a “backdoor” for collective bargaining.

Luxon said neither pay equity nor equal pay was ending. Instead, he said Labour’s allegedly unworkable pay equity regime was being made more workable.

While the Government has released a Cabinet Paper on the changes and old Treasury papers on previous problems with the pay equity regime, it has yet to publish papers on the law Parliament passed last week.

No Regulatory Impact Statement was commissioned.

This means there is very little in the way of information from the public service to back up the Government’s claims. Treasury papers do say that the agency disapproved of an effort to have the Government underwrite pay equity claims in the private sector.

“We suspect the cost of pay equity claims to be less than previously forecast,” Luxon said.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon refused to release pay equity saving figures. Photo / Dean Purcell

When asked why the Government could not release this figure, which is effectively the amount of money underpaid workers in female-dominated sectors will lose out by under the reforms, Luxon said, “it will be revealed at the Budget”.

Willis, speaking to Heather du Plessis-Allan Drive on Monday, said the saving figure was “a really big number, I’m going to reveal it on Budget Day”.

She said the Government had retained funding for future pay equity settlements under the new regime.

“We’ve kept money in contingency. That money I can’t disclose because it is a sensitive figure for commercial negotiations that will occur.

“There is some complexity in what I can reveal about how big the costs had got, what we’ve saved and how much we’ve kept in reserve, but I’m going to be as candid as I can within those constraints on Budget Day,” she said.

Luxon defended the reforms, saying the comparators (the jobs in male-dominated sectors used to benchmark what people in female-dominated sectors should be paid) that were being used under Labour’s regimes were too broad.

He cited examples of “librarians being compared to fisheries officers” and “admin workers to civil engineers”.

“That’s a pretty loose comparator set. Those jobs are not equivalent or the same,” Luxon said.

Under the old regime, the parties to the pay equity claim negotiated comparators together, meaning the Government had some say over the comparators that were being chosen.

Under the new regime, a hierarchy will be used that will dramatically restrict what comparator jobs will be used to benchmark pay equity claims.

Hipkins said it was “manifestly unjust” of the Government to withhold the amount of money it was saving from the reforms.

Ministry for Women not consulted

On Monday, Luxon was asked by Morning Report on RNZ whether the Ministry for Women was consulted about the changes.

He refused to say whether the ministry was consulted.

The Herald asked the Ministry for Women whether it was consulted and it said it was not.

A spokesperson for the ministry said it “was not involved in the development of the Equal Pay Amendment Bill”.

Workplace Relations Minister Brooke van Velden’s Cabinet paper noted the Public Service Commission and Treasury were the lead agencies on the reforms and worked with the Ministry for Education and Health NZ.

Labour defends ‘pay cut’ claim

The scrap turned ugly on Monday, with the Herald revealing that a Facebook page for Labour’s Whangaparāoa branch briefly shared a post including an image of van Velden as a Nazi. The post was taken down and condemned by Hipkins.

Willis accused those opposing the changes to the bill of scaremongering.

A particular bugbear for the Government is a Labour post saying, “National is cutting women’s pay… National forced through a law change that will take money directly out of women’s pockets across New Zealand”.

In reality, the pay equity reforms fall short of the most common and obvious definition of a pay cut.

The reforms will likely mean fewer pay equity claims and would likely mean that those claims are smaller, meaning smaller pay increases - although with the Government not releasing any papers on the reforms, it is impossible to say for certain.

However, women, or men in women-dominated sectors, will not have their pay reduced in nominal terms.

Instead, under the reforms, their pay will go up by less than it might otherwise have done - a cut to someone’s future earning potential, but not a literal cut to someone’s nominal pay.

Hipkins defended the characterisation.

“Those women are going to end up being paid less, I don’t think there is anything dishonest about that,” Hipkins said.

Thomas Coughlan is the NZ Herald political editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the Press Gallery since 2018.