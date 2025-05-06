By teatime, MPs had, under urgency, passed the billthrough to committee stage – a process that usually takes months. It will shortly have its third reading. The slowest part of the legislative process may be finding a slot in the Governor-General’s diary so that it can be signed into law.
But make no mistake, that change is coming – and very soon, wide-ranging changes to employment law that almost no one knew about on Tuesday morning will be the law of the land.
Beyond the fact that it will save the Crown “billions”, according to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, we don’t know much more about what the legislation will do to wages, to hiring, and to the economy.
That isn’t good enough – not even close.
The Government is moving so quickly there will be no select committee on the bill, meaning the coalition won’t even pretend to have an open mind when it comes to amending the legislation to make it more receptive to the concerns of the people whose jobs will be touched by it.
Almost as bad is the fact the bill was worked up so quickly, officials did not have time to write up a regulatory impact statement (RIS) – quite the irony considering the changes were made by Brooke van Velden, a member of the Act Party that is championing good regulatory process (and is responsible for creating the RIS).
There are likely to be Treasury papers with some detail on what the law will do, but it could be August before they are released. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment told the Herald the Government intends to publish an after-the-fact supplementary analysis report.
Making things worse is the fact that part of this legislation is retrospective. Parliament tends to avoid passing retrospective legislation – and for good reason. If it does, it tends to require a very good reason and it definitely should avoid doing so in a hurry.
If the Government does have a good reason for urgency in this case (it says it doesn’t want multiple different regimes operating at once), it hasn’t made a very good case.
To recap: the Government is using Parliamentary urgency to pass retrospective legislation affecting hundreds of thousands of low-paid workers, saving itself “billions” of dollars – but has not done basic regulatory due diligence on what this means for the workers in question, and is not saying how much money is on the line.
That is bad lawmaking at the very least.
Van Velden, one of the Government’s best-performing ministers, made a case for some reform of the existing regime, noting the use of comparator roles, which are used to set appropriate pay rates, had raised some eyebrows.
“Health New Zealand admin and clerical staff, as an example, have been compared to mechanical engineers, Health New Zealand librarians have been compared to transport engineers, and Oranga Tamariki’s social workers have been compared to air traffic controllers,” she told Parliament.
Equally, van Velden makes an interesting case about how wide-ranging and unwieldy claims can be, drawing in vast numbers of employers.
Frankly, almost none of the MPs currently passing the legislation know one way or the other whether these arguments hold water – most only discovered this morning they’d be debating the legislation in the first place.
Even if they were given more time, without a RIS, MPs have little idea one way or the other what the legislation will do beyond making people’s wages go up by less than would have otherwise been the case.