Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Under urgency, without basic paperwork, the Govt moves to change workers’ rights – Thomas Coughlan

Thomas Coughlan
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Protesters outside Parliament on Tuesday campaign against the Government's planned changes to pay equity laws. Photo / Marty Melville

Protesters outside Parliament on Tuesday campaign against the Government's planned changes to pay equity laws. Photo / Marty Melville

Thomas Coughlan
Opinion by Thomas Coughlan
Thomas Coughlan, Political Editor at the New Zealand Herald, loves applying a political lens to people's stories and explaining the way things like transport and finance touch our lives.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Government is legislating to change the pay equity regime.
  • The changes will make it more difficult to take a pay equity claim.
  • Final figures have not been released, but the Government says it will deliver “billions in savings” although this will mean hundreds of thousands of workers’ pay rising slower than otherwise.

This morning, the Government announced changes that will, by its own admission, touch the lives of “hundreds of thousands” of workers – some of whom are the most poorly paid in the country.

By teatime, MPs had, under urgency, passed the bill

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics