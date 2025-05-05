National introduces bill to ban social media for under 16s

PM Christopher Luxon and Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd, who is introducing the bill. Photo / X

National MP Catherine Wedd has introduced a new Members’ Bill aiming to ban children under 16 from accessing social media platforms in New Zealand.

Wedd, MP for Tukituki in Hawke’s Bay, said social media was an “extraordinary resource”, but it comes with risks.

“Right now we aren’t managing the risks for our young people well.”

On X this morning, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said this move is intended to protect young people from bullying, inappropriate content and social media addiction.

Wedd said the Social Media Age-Appropriate Users Bill would put the onus on social media companies to verify that someone is over the age of 16 before they access social media platforms. Currently, there are no legally enforceable age verification measures for social media platforms in New Zealand.