Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Cabinet Report Card: rating the ministers in half-term review - Audrey Young

Audrey Young
By
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
16 mins to read

Prime Minister Christoper Luxon has scored eight out of 10 from Audrey Young, the same as his score last year. Photo / Sylvie Whineray

Prime Minister Christoper Luxon has scored eight out of 10 from Audrey Young, the same as his score last year. Photo / Sylvie Whineray

Audrey Young
Opinion by Audrey Young
Audrey Young, Senior Political Correspondent at the New Zealand Herald based at Parliament, specialises in writing about politics and power.
Learn more
  • It is halfway through the three-year term of the Government.
  • Christopher Luxon is leading the first three-way Coalition in which National, Act and NZ First all have ministers.
  • Some ministers are doing very well, and some are on notice to improve or be dumped.

While today’s half-term cabinet report card highlights three ministers who are doing particularly well at present, the bottom members of the class are not there at all because they’ve lost their jobs.

The top three are senior ministers Chris Bishop and Judith Collins and junior minister

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.