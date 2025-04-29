Lee had already been demoted to a minister outside cabinet a year ago for a lacklustre performance, before being dispensed with altogether.

The demotion of Lee and of Reti showed Luxon to be just as much the smiling assassin as his mentor, Sir John Key, had been in office and demonstrated a willingness to cauterise a problem early, before it turned septic.

Andrew Bayly’s resignation as a minister in February was much more significant than Lee’s, however, because of the impact it had on Luxon’s reputation. People started talking about whether he would last the distance as PM.

Bayly’s departure was due to his conduct as a minister, not his ministerial performance, which wasn’t too bad. He put his hands on the upper arms of his ACC private secretary during an office debate about how ambitious changes to ACC should be (we can assume Bayly was more ambitious than his staffer).

On a Friday night, within three days of the incident, Bayly had been persuaded to privately offer his resignation as a minister.

The resignation was announced on Monday. Bayly fronted for the cameras, confirming he was staying as MP for Port Waikato, then took four weeks off to go trekking to Base Camp, Mt Everest.

Luxon was left to defend the time it took for the ministerial resignation to be announced – there is speculation that Bayly had been considering quitting Parliament altogether. Then in that interview with Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking, Luxon repeatedly evaded answering the simple question: would he have sacked Bayly if Bayly had not resigned?

The Bayly resignation derailed Luxon’s plans to narrow the focus in 2025 to economic growth. The focus turned to Luxon himself. It undermined his political management skills through an inability to answer direct questions with direct answers.

Since that nadir, Luxon has improved largely through international events, including hosting an investment summit, his trip to India, his response to the Trump Administration’s upheaval of the international trade system and through his recent visits to Britain, Gallipoli and the Pope’s funeral at the weekend.

He has not yet been tested in any crisis with a similar magnitude to the GFC, the Christchurch earthquakes or the Covid-19 global pandemic. Within his own Coalition, Luxon has avoided any political crisis, largely by taking the que sera sera approach and letting his somewhat temperamental Coalition partners be what they will be.

Luxon has scored eight out of 10, the same as his score last year. The ratings are my judgment about each minister’s success in carrying out their ministerial functions. The ratings are subjective and are based on their public dealing and effectiveness at delivering policy.

Most ministers have moved up or down only by one, except Judith Collins and Chris Penk, who have both moved up two to nine points. The ratings are not a reflection of support or opposition to particular policies. Whatever your view of the policies, you can respect or criticise the way the ministers operate.

Chris Bishop is the only minister to have kept his rating of nine from last year. Erica Stanford and Simeon Brown are both still highly rated but have dropped one point to eight.

No ministers have scored below five this time but three scored five: Matt Doocey, Penny Simmonds and Nicola Grigg. They will need to find ways between now and the election to justify their reappointment in any second term Government. The one thing in their favour is that all are from the South Island and two are women: neither category is in abundance in the Coalition.

The ministers below are National ministers unless Act or NZ First are mentioned.

CABINET

Christopher Luxon 8

Prime Minister

Christopher Luxon leads the first three-way Coalition under MMP. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Improving. Has been better at managing his Government internally than selling it domestically. Thrives in international relations and is coming into his own as he oversees NZ’s response to the global economic instability caused by the United States. Has had two brutal but justified reshuffles in a bid to get better performance from ministers. Considering the prickly personalities in his Coalition partners, things could have been a lot worse. Previous score 8.

Winston Peters 8

Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Affairs, Rail, Racing

NZ First leader Winston Peters's last day as Deputy Prime Minister is on May 31. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Jekyll and Hyde of NZ politics. Largely respected in Foreign Affairs but is taking NZ to a new place as NZ First Party leader in rarking up culture wars. Had been disciplined as Deputy PM until recent criticisms of Luxon over US trade wars. Made a remarkable difference in getting his own way over new rail-enabled Cook Strait ferries in 2029. Still manages to present himself as an outsider while remaining deeply embedded in the establishment. Previous score 8.

Nicola Willis 7

Finance, Economic Growth, Social Investment

Nicola Willis is due to deliver her second Budget on May 22. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Has as many unders as overs in her record so far. Has been firm and clear on her approach to fiscal restraint and frank about the uncertainty on which her May Budget will be based. But she has created a permissive environment for the Reserve Bank to loosen capital rules designed to protect customers; she ditched the Cook Strait ferry order with no backup, over-egged the family boost ECE policy, and dropped the public service portfolio like a hotcake when it looked like it could impact on her ability to win a Wellington electorate. Previous score 8.

Chris Bishop 9

Transport, Housing, Infrastructure, RMA Reform, Leader of the House

Chris Bishop carries a huge workload. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A superman in terms of workload and achievement. Working through his agenda with great efficiency and works well with Coalition partners. Got fast-track law passed, took on Transport in January reshuffle, organised investment summit, is well on way to reforming RMA. As well runs the Government’s legislative agenda as Leader of the House – though has used too much urgency - and will again be National’s campaign manager. Previous score 9.

Simeon Brown 8

Health, SOEs, Auckland

Simeon Brown outside the Manukau Superclinic earlier this month. Photo / Michael Craig

A victim of his own success. Made such light work of challenges in previous portfolios in Transport, Energy and Local Government, he was the obvious choice to take on the hardest job in the cabinet, fixing the health system. Has overseen a clean-out of Health NZ leadership and has taken early steps to get faster access to treatment and address workforce shortages. It’s a long-term project but will still need tangible results by next election. Previous score 9.

Erica Stanford 8

Education, Immigration, Response to Historical Abuse in State Care

Erica Stanford making an Education announcement in Westgate earlier this month with MPs Rima Nakhle, left, and Cameron Brewer. Photo / Michael Craig.

Continues to excel in Education which has been traditionally difficult for National Ministers. Charm and communication skills have helped her to reduce resistance to an ambitious change agenda. Has faced criticism over harsh immigration settings for visitors from China while at the same time trying to attract visitors. Yet to produce the Government’s big response plan for survivors of abuse in state care. Previous score 9.

Paul Goldsmith 7

Justice, Arts, Culture and Heritage, Media and Communications, Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations

Paul Goldsmith has powered through Justice legislation. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Could use talents better. Has powered through Justice legislation promised under Coalition agreements, which are skewed to law and order issues, and does a reasonable job of selling it. Is more engaged with the Media portfolio than Melissa Lee. Now that the fog of the Treaty Principles Bill had been lifted, needs to show leadership role in setting out the role of the Treaty of Waitangi in modern NZ. Lost SOEs portfolio to Simeon Brown. Previous score 8.

Louise Upston 7

Social Development and Employment, Tourism, Community and Voluntary Sector, Disability Issues, Child Poverty Reduction

Louise Upton during scrutiny week at Parliament last year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Solid performer. Has clearly impressed the PM because she has picked up Tourism in reshuffle, in addition to Disability Issues in a previous one. Was also invited to accompany him on recent mission to India. Has barely put a step out of line in primary portfolio of Social Development and Employment. Previous score 6.

Judith Collins 9

Attorney-General, Defence, Public Service, GCSB, NZSIS, Space, Digitising Government

Judith Collins in is command of Defence. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Back in control. Not a successful party leader but an excellent minister. Took on Defence at a critical time of staffing shortages, low morale, and big decisions to be made in face of superpower rivalry in the region. Has been able to undertake repairs with wholesale changes of leadership in NZDF and Ministry of Defence and long-term planning under a Defence Capability Plan. Handled the disastrous Mānawanui sinking as well as could be expected. Embracing Space as only Collins could. Previous score 7.

Shane Reti 6

Science, Innovation and Technology, Universities, Pacific Peoples, Statistics