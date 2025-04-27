Prime Minister Christopher Luxon attends the funeral of Pope Francis. Photo / Supplied
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon blames “challenges and assumptions” on the failure of the FamilyBoost payment scheme, which only reached 1.2% of the families the Government said were eligible.
Luxon told Newstalk ZB’sMike Hosking the policy was based on incomplete information provided by the Inland Revenue Department, which led to fewer families benefiting from the scheme than originally touted.
He was asked about the “cock-up” of the FamilyBoost scheme after the Government admitted the number of families it said would be eligible for the full $75 a week benefit of its flagship childcare tax policy was wrong.
“There was real challenges around obviously, the assumptions and around as to who was going to get what and who was entitled to what,” he said.
“But we did get $42 million out to 55,000 people, or families, which was actually really important.”
Hosking asked Luxon what he thought of the image of US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy huddled together inside St Peter’s.
“It’s an incredibly challenging situation, as you well know, but it was quite powerful and evocative imagery seeing those two together sitting on the chairs, having a conversation at the cathedral at a funeral of a guy that was always talking about world peace.”
Luxon spoke at the dawn service at Anzac Cove in Gallipoli, Turkey last week. He was the first New Zealand Prime Minister in a decade to attend and described it as “another highlight of the week”.
“110 years later, we’re with the Brits in the south of England, training Ukrainian soldiers, 54,000 of them, to go back into warfare in a matter of days after being trained by New Zealand troops and British troops yet again.
“We haven’t come that far, have we, in some ways?” Luxon reflected.
