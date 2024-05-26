Voyager 2023 media awards
Pay equity - why Kristine Bartlett’s settlement has gone pear-shaped

Audrey Young
By
14 mins to read
Kristine Bartlett is worried that the gains made by care and support workers in 2017 are being lost. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Just over seven years ago, there were great celebrations among an unlikely group of people at the Loaves and Fishes hall across the road from Parliament - the National Party and a bunch of unionists.

The complex big picture

How work value was assessed

A review of methodology

