Watch: Govt planning massive overhaul of NZ’s pay equity regime

The Government is planning a massive overhaul of New Zealand’s pay equity regime, which will make it more difficult for people to take pay equity claims.

The changes are likely to save the Government billions of dollars – a saving that will come at the cost of lower-than-expected pay rates for people in sectors with high rates of female workers.

The pay equity regime was legislated following legal action by Lower Hutt caregiver Kristine Bartlett, who argued her $14.32 hourly pay rate was a result of gender discrimination under the Equal Pay Act.

That specific $2 billion settlement expired in 2022 and negotiations began under the previous Government for a new agreement to replace it.

The regime enshrined that specific agreement in legislation and created a framework for future claims to be made.