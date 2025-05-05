Advertisement
Watch: Govt planning massive overhaul of NZ’s pay equity regime

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Brooke Van Veldon makes major Workplace Relations and Safety policy announcement

The Government is planning a massive overhaul of New Zealand’s pay equity regime, which will make it more difficult for people to take pay equity claims.

The changes are likely to save the Government billions of dollars – a saving that will come at the cost of lower-than-expected pay rates for people in sectors with high rates of female workers.

The pay equity regime was legislated following legal action by Lower Hutt caregiver Kristine Bartlett, who argued her $14.32 hourly pay rate was a result of gender discrimination under the Equal Pay Act.

That specific $2 billion settlement expired in 2022 and negotiations began under the previous Government for a new agreement to replace it.

The regime enshrined that specific agreement in legislation and created a framework for future claims to be made.

Pay equity claims relate to the underpayment of people who work in sectors with high rates of female employment, relative to equivalent roles performed mostly by men. Pay equity aims to correct that by lifting wages.

Workplace Relations Minister Brooke van Velden announced the changes on Tuesday.

Under the new regime, the threshold for making a claim will be lifted. Roles “predominantly performed by female employees” means 60% of roles in the current legislation. This will be raised to 70%.

Van Velden listed other changes including:

  • Ensuring there are reasonable grounds to believe the work is historically and currently undervalued, including a requirement for evidence.
  • Further clarity and guidance on the use of comparators – work performed by men that is different to the claimants’ work but has similar skills, responsibilities, levels of experience, or working conditions to the claimants’ work.
  • Employers being able to meet their pay equity obligations in a way that is sustainable for their business – for example, through phasing in of settlements.

“It is clear the current act is not working as intended, and amendments made by the previous Government in 2020 have created issues,” Van Velden said.

“Claims have been able to progress without strong evidence of undervaluation and there have been very broad claims where it is difficult to tell whether differences in pay are due to sex-based discrimination or other factors,” she said.

More to come ...

