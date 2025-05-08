Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is making a pre-Budget speech at 12.55pm.

It comes a day after pay equity changes passed into law.

Unions are organising protests around the country.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is likely to drop fresh new details of the May 22 Budget shortly, in a pre-Budget speech in Auckland.

The speech will be livestreamed at the top of this file. After the speech, Luxon will take questions.

The speech comes as National faces backlash over changes to the pay equity regime were announced and passed into law under urgency this week.

Workers and unions are organising protests over the weekend outside Government MPs’ electorate offices.

Luxon faced backlash for not being in the House yesterday, as Parliament passed the law under urgency.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters answered questions on behalf of Luxon in the House.

Labour is trying to argue that the urgent pay equity changes were an attempt to prop up the Budget. Luxon has said they will save “billions”, but he has been less clear about whether these changes are a need to prop up the Budget.

On Tuesday, Luxon told Parliament that “no”, the changes were not designed to prop up the Budget. He later had to add context to that answer.

Act leader David Seymour, however, has been taking credit for the changes, saying the party had “saved the Budget”.