Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics
Updated

The substantive, the easy, and the redundant: How the Government’s 100-day plan is going

Derek Cheng
By
9 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon outlines the Govt's first 100 days agenda, from today's post-Cabinet presser. Video / Mark Mitchell

ANALYSIS: It’s no surprise that the bulk of the items on the Government’s 100-day plan are about undoing what the previous Government did. Of the others, many were ticked off after ministers merely asked

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics