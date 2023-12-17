Voyager 2023 media awards
Anti-gang laws: Why Government thinks they won’t be misused, as they have before here and overseas - Derek Cheng

Derek Cheng
King Cobras gang members gathering en masse to farewell a gang associate shot by police in 2022. Photo / Dean Purcell

ANALYSIS

The Coalition Government has a mandate to crack down on gangs, and is wasting no time with new initiatives in its 100-day plan. But such laws can have unintended consequences Derek Cheng looks at where this has happened, how it might be avoided, and whether the Government is taking note.

