OPINION

How many times can a minister mislead on figures, “forget” to mention important context or be blatantly wrong on the facts, before her boss pulls her up? It turns out, quite a few.

In an ongoing effort to fearmonger the public about people on benefits, Louise Upston has continuously failed to differentiate her jobseeker numbers by conflating those who are considered “work ready” and those who have a health condition or disability. One group can work full time, the other group can’t.

Upston has also been touting a figure of 24 years of welfare dependency for a young person who goes on a benefit, but she fails to state that only 0.5 per cent of those on a benefit would reach that time.

In setting a target to have 50,000 fewer beneficiaries by 2030, the minister also failed to mention that this figure included exits, such as those who die or go to prison.

Her most recent faux pas saw her falsely claiming that it often took “months and months” before beneficiaries could meet with someone from MSD. Her own officials later corrected this false statement, saying MSD meets the majority of clients face-to-face immediately or at least within 28 days.

Day by day it becomes more apparent that the minister and this Government are working overtime to sell their “let’s get tough on beneficiaries” line, as they cruelly look to enforce a punitive welfare system.

The reality is despite all this “tough” talk, there are nearly 10,000 more people on benefit under her watch. We don’t begrudge the people who need a benefit, but this certainly doesn’t match up with the minister’s hardline language.

When speaking of beneficiaries she’s said: “One of the problems is that it’s been, I guess for some, a bit too comfortable on welfare.”

I can assure you, it’s not comfortable being on welfare.

Government-induced job losses in the 1980s at worksites such as the Waitara freezing works forced productive people on to social welfare benefits, Carmel Sepuloni writes. Photo / Supplied

When I was growing up in Waitara, I saw job losses in the late 80s and 90s en masse. Working-class people like my parents, who had always worked, all of a sudden lost their jobs and were forced to access welfare support.

The mean-spirited nature of the Government at the time saw those on welfare persecuted for being there, rather than the focus being the economic conditions that put them there in the first place. As an additional kick in the guts, National and Ruth Richardson decided at the time to make cuts to benefits.

Sadly, I feel like we are back there. The demonising of beneficiaries, removal of support for the most vulnerable, the reduction in benefit levels through the threshold change - it’s history on repeat. Why do they do this?

One of my own experiences with a case manager during my time on the Domestic Purposes Benefit was of him questioning what I thought I was going to do for work when I finished my teaching diploma and Bachelor of Education degree.

When I said I hoped to “teach in a school or other educational institute”, he looked at me cynically and rolled his eyes.

This is where my drive comes from. To lead work on improving the culture of frontline support, reinstating the training incentive allowance, increasing the ring-fenced and work-focused case management, and extending support for things like apprenticeships and driver licences.

I was not going to let that person’s lack of confidence in me knock my aspirations and I don’t want that to be the case for others.

Whether in Opposition or as a minister, I’ve always tried to message that the welfare system is something the vast majority of New Zealanders will need to access at some point in their lives, even if it’s just in retirement.

Welfare recipients deserve opportunities and support to work, not a whack with a stick because they aren’t employed.

I’ve never subscribed to the thinking that kicking someone while they are down will force them to get up – no matter how much Upston and her Government claim it will.

It’s so important that the system works for everyone and upholds their dignity. If it was you or me or one of our loved ones, surely we would expect the system to do that for us.

Carmel Sepuloni is deputy leader of the Labour Party and former Minister for Social Development.