Pseudoephedrine will be back on the shelves in winter after the coalition Government agreed to Act leader David Seymour's policy. Photo / NZME

Cold and flu medicines containing pseudoephedrine will once again be available for purchase from pharmacies as a bill reversing the ban on the medicines reaches the House today.

Act leader David Seymour, as Associate Health Minister, is introducing the Misuse of Drugs (Pseudoephedrine) Amendment Bill to the House to reverse the ban implemented more than a decade ago that aimed to reduce the domestic production of methamphetamine, of which pseudoephedrine is a component.

It was understood the first reading would go through under urgency before spending a month going through the select committee process. The Government hoped to pass the bill in full by the end of March.

Seymour, in a statement, said the ban — brought in by then-Prime Minister Sir John Key as a key plank of his “war on P” — had been ineffective in limiting meth production.

“The reality is that the gangs have far more effective ways of obtaining pseudoephedrine to manufacture methamphetamine and we should tackle these head on instead.

“Alternative cold and flu medicines have been shown to be no more effective than a placebo. New Zealanders are being denied decent cold and flu medication, but the gangs are selling more methamphetamine than ever.”

Pharmaceutical companies would have to apply to Medsafe, which would use an expedited process to approve the sale of such medicines.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said it was clear the ban “hasn’t had a tremendous impact” on the level of meth in communities. He said he had experienced better relief from pseudo-infused medicines in the past.

Other Government ministers were in favour of reversing the ban, including National’s Transport Minister Simeon Brown who said he couldn’t wait to get better cold and flu meds the next time he had a cold.

It appeared the bill would get support from both sides of the House, with Labour leader Chris Hipkins saying it was “likely” his party would vote in favour of the bill.

“I think it’s a relatively sensible measure, I was never convinced that it should have been removed from pharmacies in the first place.”

Labour leader Chris Hipkins says it's likely his party will support the bill. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He said caucus would determine whether Labour supported the amendments, but admitted it was likely, given the ban hadn’t reduced meth use and it restricted people from getting more-effective cold and flu medicine.

In 2009, Key argued New Zealand was in a crisis due to P consumption, which at the time was largely being cooked domestically, often using pseudoephedrine extracted from medicines obtained legally through pharmacies.

In November, Associate Professor Chris Wilkins, leader of Massey University’s drug research team, told the Herald the ban was not making a difference anymore in terms of meth control.

“We used to talk about busts of 10kg as being big, now it is 100s and even a tonne of meth.

“Wastewater testing shows usage is not falling and surveys show the cost is lower than it has ever been, usually a good sign the market is awash in meth.”

The ban was also intended to end the flurry of robberies and ram raids targeting pharmacies at the time.

Initially, it appeared to have an impact as the price of meth stabilised, the number of local clan labs decreased and pharmacy-related crime reduced.

But, according to a 2021 police report, within years criminal groups had adapted to the new environment, first importing the medication and then pseudoephedrine in raw form.

According to the Key Government’s baseline indicators report, in 2009 methamphetamine cost $700 to $1000 a gram.

Adjusted for inflation, that’s about $1000 to $1400.

As of November, police say it could be purchased for as low as $200 a gram.

