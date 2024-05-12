Voyager 2023 media awards
Transport: Simeon Brown set to make announcement

Julia Gabel
By
Simeon Brown speaks to the media from Park Estate Road Bridge

Minister of Transport Simeon Brown is set to make a roading announcement this morning.

The Papakura MP is in Auckland and will speak to reporters around 10.15am. The announcement will be live-streamed in this article.

Brown holds a number of portfolios including Transport, Energy and Local Government. He has made a series of transport announcements in the past few months, including relating to airport security, a new NZTA app for driver licences, the Roads of National Significant strategy and proposals for a new Wellington tunnel and a new speed limit on the Kapiti expressway.


