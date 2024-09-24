Investigation finds Transpower ‘failed to act’ before downed pylon killed power to Northland

“Transpower failing to act on these opportunities has led to terrible consequences for the people of Northland but there is also evidence that the removal of all nuts from more than one tower leg was not a one-off event,” Brown said.

“These are incredibly concerning findings, and the report identifies a number of recommendations that I expect Transpower will fully accept and act with urgency to address.”

Within the 26 recommendations, Sinclair proposed Transpower improve processes for maintenance work for basplate refurbishment, ensure contractors were properly trained and regularly report on non-compliance from service providers.

She also recommended the Electricity Authority assess options to “amend the Electricity Code to allow for more regional resilience through distributors able to generate more on their own network

The estimated cost of the incident was between $37.5 million and $80m in lost economic activity.

An earlier investigation, initiated by Transpower, found the Omexom crew working on the pylon responsible for its collapse.

“The tower fell because the Omexom crew that was performing routine baseplate maintenance work did not follow Omexom’s standard practice and removed all of the nuts from three of the tower’s four legs.”

The investigation found there was insufficient supervision of two less-experienced workers, who had not received any formal training for the work they were doing and were not certified by Omexom as competent for the tasks they completed unsupervised.

The “inexperienced” team member who removed the nuts from the foundation legs was also not adequately supervised while performing the task, as the team leader was engaged in sandblasting work.

Last month, Transpower acting chief executive John Clarke apologised to everyone affected by the resulting power cuts.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.