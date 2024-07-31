Infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen said the $60m estimate came from an analysis of public estimates of the economic cost of the 1998 Auckland blackout, adjusted for inflation, economic differences between Auckland and Northland between 1998 and 2024, and other factors.
The Consumer Guarantees Act entitles individuals to compensation for power blackouts but it does not apply to businesses.
Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.