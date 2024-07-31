The downed Transpower tower knocked power out to much of Northland. Photo / Louise Owen

Previously, Transpower chief executive Alison Andrew said, “It is unprecedented and inconceivable that all the nuts were removed at once.”

Andrew said while Transpower was grateful no one was hurt, the failure to follow procedure had a significant impact on the people of Northland.

Transpower had appointed an external party to conduct a formal investigation into the fall.

Energy Minister Simeon Brown, meanwhile, promised there would be a full review into the “unacceptable” outage.

The pylon holding Transpower’s two 220-kilovolt (kV) transmission lines into Northland toppled over on a farm near Glorit, south of Wellsford, at about 11am on June 20.

Transpower crews prepare to put up a temporary tower to transfer electricity to Northland after a pylon fell over. Photo / Transpower

The impact of the power outages on Northland comes after the region suffered through Cyclone Gabrielle last year, along with more subsequent heavy rain compounding issues and severing transport links throughout 2023.

Infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen said the $60m estimate came from an analysis of public estimates of the economic cost of the 1998 Auckland blackout, adjusted for inflation, economic differences between Auckland and Northland between 1998 and 2024, and other factors.

The Consumer Guarantees Act entitles individuals to compensation for power blackouts but it does not apply to businesses.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news.




