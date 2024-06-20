Power restored to all homes in Northland, plea to conserve electricity

Northlanders left in the dark, Australia takes a stricter stance on 501’s and Eden Park gets set for a Super Rugby final showdown. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Power has returned to all homes in Northland after thousands of people lost electricity due to a transmission tower falling in a field near Glorit.

Both Northpower and Top Energy have confirmed that all of their combined 100,000 customers had their power restored yesterday evening.

However, the power companies are requesting that the public use their electricity wisely and be prepared for the possibility of more outages if power demand exceeds.

Northpower spokeswoman Rachel Wansbone said all residential and most businesses have had their power restored.

“This morning, we need everyone to continue to conserve electricity so we can keep the power going to as many of you as possible.

“Due to the issue with Transpower’s tower, we are running on reduced power. We got through last night’s peak power use time (5pm–9pm) with everyone conserving as much energy as possible, and by turning off the hot water.”

She said credit also goes to large industrial customers like Fonterra and Golden Bay Cement among others who have limited their use of power and will continue to do so until Monday.

Top Energy spokesperson Philippa White said while some “pocket” areas in the Far North may still be without power, the cause was not related to the Transpower issue.

“To our knowledge, everyone has got their power back. We have our generator on with additional support from Ngāwhā,” White said.

A Transpower spokesman said their engineering teams have been working hard to restore full supply to Northland.

“Our main focus is to restore the full supply as soon as possible. We like to clarify that we will soon launch an investigation and cannot talk further on what happened as it would just be speculation,” he said.

Transpower had initially hoped to be able to lift the fallen tower to restore one 220kV circuit by Friday afternoon.

But he said it was now clear that the best option was to put in a temporary tower and lift a circuit across to it.

“This is complicated and complex work, and it is now expected it will be completed late Saturday or early Sunday.

“Electricity demand is much less on weekends and Transpower expects that the 110kV line and local generation should be able to supply all of Northland over the weekend.”

The spokesman said Lines companies will still be instructed to manage load during peak times on Friday due to the restrictions on the amount of power that can be supplied to the region.

“Transpower asks those in areas from Warkworth northwards who have the power to continue to conserve it during peak times on Friday (6am-9am and 5pm-9pm),” he said.

Some examples of how those in impacted areas who do have power can help during the peaks are:

Turn off heaters and lights in rooms you are not using.

Use large appliances sparingly (such as washing machines, dryers and dishwashers).

Charge electric vehicles only as needed.

The spokesperson said people with power should stay warm by heating the rooms they are using.

However, they could consider turning down the temperature slightly (1-2C).

“We thank all those who conserved power last night to ensure as many people as possible could have power.

“We apologise to those impacted and assure them that we are working hard to fully restore power to everyone as quickly as possible. More updates will be provided on Transpower’s website and Facebook page.”

People can also check the websites of their local lines company (Top Energy, Northpower or Vector) for up-to-date outage information.