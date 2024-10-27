New locations for year-round off-leash access now include Tūtūkākā Marina Beach, Waikaraka Beach, and Ngunguru estuary foreshore, and a number of coastal dog bans are also in place to protect vulnerable wildlife.
Waipu-based dog trainer Mags Crichton said the changes were a step in the right direction but other countries were still more dog-friendly.
“I think because we live in Northland and New Zealand, generally dogs were seen as working dogs, they were never really seen in public places and I think it’s a bit of an overhang from that.”
However, Crichton wanted the council itself to be more proactive about its expectations of dog owners and behaviours.
“If they want people to behave a certain way, dog control should come to the party and they should be out and about where they can advise and teach people the better way to be on a leash.”
She suggested a pamphlet with information could come out when a dog is registered.
Bernadette Aperahama, strategic planning manager for Whangārei District Council, said staff worked hard to identify suitable locations to meet the desire of dog owners while considering others perspectives.
“The final dog access rules reflect these diverse viewpoints. The bylaw will be reviewed again in a few years and, depending on the submissions we get from the public, more locations could potentially be added.”
She also said council would provide or promote services that encourage responsible dog ownership subject to “constrained resources”.