New locations for year-round off-leash access now include Tūtūkākā Marina Beach, Waikaraka Beach, and Ngunguru estuary foreshore, and a number of coastal dog bans are also in place to protect vulnerable wildlife.

Waipu-based dog trainer Mags Crichton said the changes were a step in the right direction but other countries were still more dog-friendly.

“I think because we live in Northland and New Zealand, generally dogs were seen as working dogs, they were never really seen in public places and I think it’s a bit of an overhang from that.”

She was pleased that dogs would be allowed in the central city which could boost the economy and stop owners from leaving their pets in hot cars over summer.

But she still wanted to see a wider array of options such as bush walks that aren’t inhabited by kiwi for those wanting a change of scene.

“Not everybody wants to go down and walk on concrete in the middle of summer.”

Crichton felt it was important to offer more access especially since dog ownership had increased over the last decade to about 34%.

Dog owner Brigid Sinclair said while it was good that dogs were allowed in the CBD there needed to be strong parameters.

“Most people with dogs on leashes are responsible but there are definitely people who are going to break the rules or make things hard for the other people.”

Dog owner Brigid Sinclair is happy with the changes but wants to see strong parameters.

She wanted to see better signage and strict policing for when people do not pick up faeces or have their dog on a leash in the town centre.

“I think it’s wonderful, but there has to be some recourse for people who break the rules.”

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo said whether people followed the rules would spell the longevity of allowing dogs in the central city.

“There is always the opportunity to change the rules during the next review.”

However, Crichton wanted the council itself to be more proactive about its expectations of dog owners and behaviours.

“If they want people to behave a certain way, dog control should come to the party and they should be out and about where they can advise and teach people the better way to be on a leash.”

She suggested a pamphlet with information could come out when a dog is registered.

Bernadette Aperahama, strategic planning manager for Whangārei District Council, said staff worked hard to identify suitable locations to meet the desire of dog owners while considering others perspectives.

“The final dog access rules reflect these diverse viewpoints. The bylaw will be reviewed again in a few years and, depending on the submissions we get from the public, more locations could potentially be added.”

She also said council would provide or promote services that encourage responsible dog ownership subject to “constrained resources”.

Word on the street

The Advocate spoke to locals, who wanted to remain anonymous, in the Whangārei city centre about what they thought of dogs being allowed in the CBD. Here’s what they said.

Council ‘don’t enforce it anyway’

One Whangārei worker felt as though the council had not enforced the no-dogs rule before the bylaw change.

She didn’t feel concerned for her safety and said it was normal to see dogs on leads in the centre of town already.

The worker pointed out a lack of clear signage about the rules which may have made a difference when the ban was in place.

She also believed that allowing dogs in the centre of town would mean an increase in customers.

No place for dogs

One person who was once brutally attacked by a dog said they felt uncomfortable about the change.

“I just don’t think it’s a place they need to be and I mean if you’re actually coming shopping, I don’t think it’s fair on the dog.”

The person was attacked at the age of 11, losing half of their face and described feeling anxious about the shift - not just for them but children.

“You don’t know what a dog is going to do when it’s here.”

They said it was likely some dogs’ behaviour might change while in an unfamiliar environment and felt the council had not considered the comfort of everyone.

Owner’s standards are low

One person said they are all for support dogs and guide dogs in town but that’s where they drew the line.

“There are already fights in dog parks, now it might happen here.”

They said it didn’t seem as though the council had been enforcing the previous rules and signage wouldn’t prevent people from flouting the bylaw and letting dogs off-leash.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.