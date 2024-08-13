A fee portion should go towards rewarding good dog owners with positive initiatives such as greater discounts and more dog parks, Sinclair said.

She said international research showed positive incentives were a better way of gaining compliance than a punitive approach.

Dog owner Nathan Read told the Advocate he pays more than $200 to register his two pet Australian Heeler dogs. He lived rurally and did not need dog park facilities, which he believed were covered by general rates.

He wanted to see fees slashed to cover the price of the annual registration tag and associated mailing cost. In his view, those were the only costs council incurred in relation to responsible owners.

The Far North District Council says dogs would not need to be impounded if owners ensured their pets were registered and under control. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Read said responsible dog owners were an “easy target” for the council to collect registration fees from.

This was unfair, given irresponsible owners “did not pay a cent” towards fees and animal control.

“Why penalise the dog owners who do the right thing so that the whole community can be protected from the dog owners who do not?” Read asked.

All ratepayers should pay because any member of the public — dog owner or not — could have cause to call animal control about stolen, wandering or aggressive dogs, Read said.

He and others raised concerns about dog registration fees in submissions to the council’s 10-yearly dog bylaw review, but felt they were ignored.

Not all participants in the discussion were against the fees. One likened the situation to the fees required by various professional bodies:

“All lawyers pay exorbitant practising certificate fees, in part, to ensure the costs relating to “bad egg” lawyers are covered by the profession as a whole ... Surely, this same approach should apply to dog owners?”

The council joined the online discussion several times and said fees were “for necessary services that need to be paid for somehow”.

Whangārei District Council said the fees were “for necessary services that need to be paid for somehow”.

It was required by law (the Dog Control Act 1996) to operate a dog management and a dog registration programme.

It agreed there were benefits for the general public, and was why “10% of the costs were covered through general rates”.

“Part of our education programme is the outreach we do with local schools to teach kids how to be safe around animals. We take our dog Max to help with these visits.

“Good dog owners, specifically those who had their dogs desexed, were rewarded with reduced fees,” the council said.

Whangārei District Council’s trustee education dog Max is taken to local schools to teach kids how to be safe around animals. The programme is partly funded through dog registration fees. Photo / Facebook

Other dog owners in the discussion wanted council to widen its range of discounts, which were limited to early payment, working dogs, and desexed dogs.

People said discounts should also be given to owners who passed a dog ownership licence-type test — as was available in other local authorities.

“There could [also] be a discount for any dog that had been trouble-free for the preceding year, like the no-claims discount on [an] insurance premium,” a contributor said.

Several people questioned the efficiency of animal control, with one person saying his calls about wandering stray dogs weren’t actioned.

“So why are we paying for that?

“If my furry mates happen to get out (albeit they don’t) and the pound picks them up, why then do I have to pay hundreds to get them back if I have already paid for this service (via registration fees)?”

Council health and bylaws manager Reiner Mussle told the Advocate: “A dog licensing programme of the sort you are mentioning (over and above the responsibilities council has under the Dog Control Act) are expensive to administer and the extra cost for that would need to be covered somehow.

“If it was covered by the responsible owners, it would mean either a one-off implementation fee or an increase in the cost of the registration, or in an increase in the amount of the dog management costs that are already covered by ordinary ratepayers (whether dog owners or not).”

Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, much of which she spent court reporting. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.



















