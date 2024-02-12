High numbers of kiwi killed by dogs in Northland in recent years, including at least seven kiwi in the Wharau Road area, east of Kerikeri, in 2015, has has prompted a nationwide campaign asking dog owner to ensure their pets don’t roam, and put the national icon at risk

High numbers of kiwi killed by dogs in Northland in recent years, including at least seven kiwi in the Wharau Road area, east of Kerikeri, in 2015, has has prompted a nationwide campaign asking dog owner to ensure their pets don’t roam, and put the national icon at risk

The high number of kiwi killed by dogs in Northland has prompted a nationwide campaign asking dog owner to ensure their pets don’t roam, and put the national icon at further risk.

Huge efforts have been made in recent decades to increase the kiwi population, and while the work has seen kiwi number increase, this has seen them coming closer to humans and increased the risk of dog attacks.

Northland is a particular hot spot for kiwi deaths attributed to dogs, prompting a new campaign by Save the Kiwi and the Department of Conservation - Where’s your dog at? - to encourage dog owners to make a pledge to prevent their dogs from roaming. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the risks roaming dogs can pose to themselves, other dogs, people, and wildlife.

The situation in Northland is so bad that Save the Kiwi’s only dog specialist, Emma Craig, is based in the region. Craig has been working on kiwi protection for 25 years and knows how just how big the issue is here. She said owners who prevent their dogs from roaming can sleep easier knowing their dog isn’t in danger.

Just under 90 kiwi deaths were reported across Northland, in the eight months to August 2023, with cars and wandering dogs the main culprits. While DoC figures show the number killed by cars remained steady, deaths attributed to dog attacks in the Bay of Islands increased from three in 2022 to 12 between January 1 and August 11 in 2023.

Eight dead kiwi, all killed by dogs, were found on the Hihi Peninsula in 2016.

“Just because your dog was on the deck when you went to bed, doesn’t mean it stayed there all night,” Craig said.

“Even the loveliest, cuddliest homebody of a dog can be prone to roaming, and dog owners don’t necessarily know it’s happening.”

Roaming dogs are more likely to be hit by cars, attacked by other dogs, and shot at if they’re seen to be near or disturbing stock or poultry. In December last year, a border collie was attacked by two roaming dogs that came on to her owner’s property in the Bay of Plenty. Dogs can also frighten and harm people.

A roaming dog is any dog that is in a place it shouldn’t be. It could be a pet dog let off-lead to run around unsupervised, or a family pet that’s great with kids but gets bored at home during the day so jumps the fence and explores the neighbourhood.

Whangārei Native Bird Recovery Centre's Robert Webb with a dead mature female kiwi which was savaged by a dog in September 2017

“People often assume roaming dogs are feral or wild dogs that don’t have a place to go home to,” Craig said.

“In fact, most roaming dogs are ‘dogs with homes’ who have owners who are responsible for them and their safety. Together with DoC, we want to encourage dog owners to always know where their dogs are. By keeping their pets safe, they will help keep people and wildlife safe too.”

In August last, at least six kiwi were killed by dogs in Northland’s Ōpua Forest. Footage from cameras operated by local kiwi conservation group Bay Bush Action identified two different roaming dogs in the forest.

There have also been numbers of kiwi killed by dogs in recent years in other areas, including Kerikeri, Waitangi Forest and Hihi Peninsula.

The threat to kiwi from dogs is so high that they are banned from some places, like the Coronation Scenic Reserve, in Whangārei

Craig said with kiwi numbers expanding their chances of encountering dogs had increased, and dog owners needed to be aware if there were kiwi in their area and take appropriate action.

“The main thing I want people to realise is that having dogs and kiwi in an area is not mutually exclusive. In some communities [in Northland] it works really well having kiwi and dogs - and lots of places have dogs and a thriving kiwi community. But what those areas have are dog owners who have made a few behaviour changes as to what they do when out with their dogs or their dogs at night, to protect the kiwi populations in those areas.

“That’s the difference between kiwi thriving in an area with dogs or kiwi regularly being killed by dogs. And that’s something Where’s your dog at? will help with.

“You have to remember it’s not the dogs at fault here - they are just following their natural instincts - it’s the dog owners who are at fault for letting their animals roam. I don’t know of a single case of a kiwi being attacked by a dog on a lead, but there are many many cases of kiwi being attacked by dogs that are not on leads.”

Signs were put up at the Inlet Rd entrances to Waitangi Forest, in 2017, calling for information about a kiwi-killing dog that laid waste to at least eight kiwi

Dog owners who want to prevent their dog from roaming should:

■ Keep their dog tied up, in a kennel or inside at night

■ Keep their dog on a lead when walking in areas where kiwi and other wildlife live

■ Exercise their dog off-lead in public dog parks or designated dog-friendly locations

■ Be aware of and follow any bylaws about dogs in the areas they live and visit

For more information and to make a pledge to prevent your dog from roaming, visit www.savethekiwi.nz/wheres-your-dog-at.