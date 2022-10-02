Archie with his council metal ID tag which is fading. Photo / David Haxton

Issues with Kāpiti Coast District Council's newly issued metal dog tags mean dog owners can replace them with recyclable plastic ones.

Dog owners in the district used to have un-recyclable plastic council-issued registration ID tags for their dogs annually but they were changed to eco-friendly metal tags this year.

A statement by the council, in June, said the plastic tags were being replaced by new, anodised aluminium tags designed to last a dog's lifetime.

"Best of all you won't have to replace them every year."

But people on social media said the important tag details had been rubbing off the metal and the tinkling noise was irritating.

"It has literally been a couple months and my dog's tag is so worn that it's useless and he doesn't even wear his collar every day," Cassie Broughton-Hooper said.

Amanda Crooks said her dog's tag was "ruined within three weeks".

"I don't plan on replacing it with another one. I would rather get a new name tag engraved with his registration number so at least it'll last."

Jane Browne said her friend took her dog's tag to council "after two weeks as it rubbed off".

"They gave her a new one. She then emailed the company that made them. They told her they weren't surprised as the council had bought the cheapest version and the tags were really only designed for light wear. The council would have been better off getting proper engraved tags."

Dickie Ham took his dog's tag to the council "after a month" and got a replacement as it was "completely illegible".

"It's now in a key tag so no more rubbing and clanging."

But on Monday the council announced it was offering free alternatives to the new aluminium dog registration tags.

Environmental standards manager Jacquie Muir said since rolling out the new tags feedback from some dog owners had highlighted several issues particularly about the noise created by tinkling metal tags and the registration information rubbing off.

Alternative tags have been ordered and will be available in the coming weeks.

"The new tags were brought in to remove the need to issue over 8000 plastic ones each year, with most eventually heading for landfill.

"We've heard from some in the dog-owning community that the new tags have not performed to their expectations, and we agree, so those who have had problems can request a new one.

"The replacement tags are made in New Zealand from recyclable plastic, have a 10-year lifespan and the registration data is stamped on.

"They are guaranteed for five years but expected to last longer, and any that need replacing can be recycled by the manufacturer.

"If your new metal tag is working well and you are happy with it there is no need to do anything."

Muir said the council had heard from many in the community that the time for a more sustainable tag had come.

"Dogs are required by law to display an up-to-date registration tag and with a growing number of pups in Kāpiti it was important to move away from issuing so much plastic.

"Unfortunately, the initial tags we went with have not performed as we'd anticipated so we've worked to find this solution.

"We'd like to apologise for any inconvenience, but we think we've found the best outcome now."

The new discs are similar to those used in previous years.

"Please consider upcycling the metal tag to use in another way."

To request a replacement tag visit a council service centre, call 0800 486 486, or visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/dogs for more information.