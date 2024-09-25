Gas crisis: Todd Energy proposes job cuts as Government moves to overturn the oil and gas ban

“Business decisions that adversely affect our employees are never easy, especially given the challenging economic environment. Todd is committed to supporting our affected employees throughout this process.”

The energy sector faces many challenges: declining reserves, years without significant new finds, and the fear the next Labour-led Government would ban exploration again, which is stifling investment.

Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones said he had been encouraging Todd to “put some drills in the earth and get some more gas”.

“There’s rumours swirling around about their economic strength and whatnot, but that’s why we need to reverse the oil and gas ban and attract investment into the industry.”

Labour’s energy spokeswoman Megan Woods, who oversaw the offshore exploration ban as minister said “The fact of the matter is we have not had commercial find in New Zealand for some time”.

She noted a regulatory impact statement for the ban said exploration activity in New Zealand had been declining since 2014, before the 2018 ban on new petroleum exploration outside onshore Taranaki″.

“This is consistent with global trends in upstream oil and gas investment, which peaked in 2014 when the oil price crashed, and has not recovered to the same levels as oil and gas firms and traditional lenders navigate the energy transition and pursue lower-cost reserves and development options,” the regulatory impact statement said.

Woods attacked the idea that overturning the ban would lead to a solution to the energy crisis.

“We are seeing a whole lot of political sloganeering and right-wing virtue signalling,” she said.

