Energy sector awaits return of NZ oil and gas exploration as gas reserves expected to run out within 10 years

The Government has said it will repeal the current oil and gas exploration ban. Photo / NZME

Lifting the ban on oil and gas exploration is ranked 19th on the new National-led government’s new 36-point “to do” list.

For the energy sector, it can’t come quickly enough.

Point

