Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Government exploring ‘corporate welfare’ for oil and gas

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
5 mins to read
Resources Minister Shane Jones wants to assure oil and gas companies New Zealand is open for business. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Resources Minister Shane Jones wants to assure oil and gas companies New Zealand is open for business. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National and Act are willing to consider offering oil and gas companies compensation should they be subject to another ban by a future Government.

The Minister for Resources, NZ First’s Shane Jones, is looking into

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business